Moline High School hosts National Honor Society Virtual Recognition Ceremony

The Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School recently hosted the National Honor Society Virtual Recognition Ceremony 2020. This almost 30 minute virtual event is available for viewing on the MHS website by following this link: Here

During the virtual ceremony, 104 seniors were individually recognized and $100 scholarships were awarded to all senior National Honor Society members by the Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Foundation. Special recognition also was given to those students with straight A's during their high school studies, students with only one B and those with only two B's.

Moline High School National Honor Society senior member Chloe Rouse received the 7th annual Harold P. Griffith Scholar Award which awards $1,000 for the first year and is renewable for a total of four years.

In addition to the recogniotions , four students gave speeches on Scholarship, Character, Leadership and Service.

Junior inductees have been notified of acceptance into the MHS National Honor Society and will be honored and officially inducted during a ceremony in the fall.

Senior NHS members include: