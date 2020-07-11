Moline High School hosts National Honor Society Virtual Recognition Ceremony

The Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School recently hosted the National Honor Society Virtual Recognition Ceremony 2020. This almost 30 minute virtual event is available for viewing on the MHS website by following this link: Here
During the virtual ceremony, 104 seniors were individually recognized and $100 scholarships were awarded to all senior National Honor Society members by the Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Foundation. Special recognition also was given to those students with straight A's during their high school studies, students with only one B and those with only two B's.
Moline High School National Honor Society senior member Chloe Rouse received the 7th annual Harold P. Griffith Scholar Award which awards $1,000 for the first year and is renewable for a total of four years.
In addition to the recogniotions , four students gave speeches on Scholarship, Character, Leadership and Service.
Junior inductees have been notified of acceptance into the MHS National Honor Society and will be honored and officially inducted during a ceremony in the fall.
Senior NHS members include:
Noor Adel*, Winfred Afeaneku, Deborah Arul, Rachel Brown, Natasha Burk, Mia Burrill, Bryn Callahan, Bailey Capan, Briana Castro, Nicolas Castro, Manuela Chavez, Steven Christensen, Demian Cifuentes-Marquez, Mikala Crede, Guadalupe Cuellar, Isaac Daniels, Nadison Davis-Chase, Kayla DePoorter, Kamara Dickerson, Man Dim, Andrew Douglas, Elizabeth Dyar, Tristan Edwards, Nicole Ellis, Kelly Engels, Lydia Evu, Kylie Francescon, Kelsey Frazelle, Benjamin Frieden, Juliaene Glenn, Beyonce Gonzalez, Remington Greko, Adison Hantz, Kensey Harris, Eli Hernandez, Emily Howard, Rayanna Hurt, Izabel Jernigan, Benjamin Klocke, Adam Klumb, Steven Klumb, Mason Lapaczonek, Renata Lara, Gabriel Lareau, Sydney Leichsenring, Emma LeMaster, Joseph Lobb, Emily Lopez, Camila Martinez*, Maria Martinez Perez, Debora Mbombo, Zachary McCloud, William McLaughlin, John Melton, Collin Meyer, Sofia Mojica, Sam Monroe, Sossi Montan, Roberto Morales Prieto, Monica Mowery, Aubrie Mozingo, Erika Ojeda, Cecilia Ortega, Lauren Parker, Emilio Perez, Madeline Peterson, Patrick Pray*, Taylor Puglisi, Bhanuteja Pujari, Jarod Raber, Brianna Ramos, Karima Rangel-Trimble, Makayla Rangel, Corey Reagan, Alanio Reese, Sri Krishna Vamsi Regalla, Madison Rhea, Jenny Rodell, Cheyenne Rodriguez, Amanda Rotramel, Chloe Rouse, Elliana Rowe, Isaac Ruiz Hernandez, Kate Schaechter, Dylan Schueneman*, Ella Scrutchfield, Elena Shuck, Amira Siddique, Greta Specht, Jennifer Stickell, Genevieve Strasser, Macy Taschler*, Whitney Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Gabriela Torres, Allison Van, Zachary Wallace, Madison Wenthe, Lennon West, Olivia White, Dylan Wiemers, Kaylee Wise, Lauren Woods, Zoe Zelnio
* = First Year Member
