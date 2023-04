The Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Induction 2023 on April 20th has been successfully completed.

Here are MHS National Honor Society Induction highlights:

The Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Induction took place on Thursday, April 20 at The Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

1. Ninety (90) senior members were recognized individually during the Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 20 at The Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School. Three (3) of the ninety seniors were inducted as first year members of the MHS National Honor Society.

2. Ninety (90) junior MHS National Honor Society members were inducted and recognized individually.

3. Scholarships were awarded to all ninety (90) senior MHS National Honor Society members by the Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society Foundation. This is the 34th year that the Harold P. Griffith Chapter MHS National Honor Society Foundation has awarded scholarships. All ninety (90) senior MHS NHS members were each awarded $175 scholarships. Special recognition was given to those senior students with straight A’s during their high school studies, those with only one B, and those with only two B’s.

4. Moline High School National Honor Society senior member Graham Crippen received the tenth annual “The Harold P. Griffith Scholar Award.” This award is for $1,000 for the first year and is renewable, for a total award of 4 years. This scholarship criteria emphasizes the 4 Pillars of National Honor Society: Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character.

5. Four senior MHS National Honor Society students gave speeches (on Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character).

Students inducted were:

SENIORS

* First Year Members

Amy Anderson

Zander Anselmi

Brielle Arnold

Gabe Ashmore

Simra Babu

Deepak Badri

Fatoumata Bah

Carver Banker

Maranda Bargren

Emma Bear

Ava Belowske

Alyson Benson

Zachary Bitner

Kyra Bohannan

Paige Bohannan

Caylee Brandes

Sophia Brockway

Matthew Callahan

Tanijah Callahan

Conner Catour *

Siri Chintala

Abby Comp

Graham Crippen

Jack Curnyn

Avery Daniel

Diego Davila

Megan DePoorter

Mamadou Dia

Alexander Dickey

Maddux Dieckman

Collin Ducey

Ariella Ducoing

Brock Dzekunskas

Zoey Edwards

Aden Ehrmann

Julia Fairchild

Aviana Figueroa

Blessing Gbaraba

Bennett Glessner

Gabrielle Gragg

Olivia Gratton

Olivia Haney

Brock Harding

Nadya Herrera

Chelsey Highly

Corynn Holmes

Anandi Hoogheem

Selah Jaggers

Saiheed Jah

Arsh Kaur

Alison Locander

Alisha Loehrl

Luke Manecke

Cooper Marsh *

Evangelina Martinez

Harel Martinez

Alex McChurch

Nivena McCoy

Paige Melton

Ethan Mesich-Fiems

Camdyn Murphy

Ariana Osborne

Lily Oswald

Haley Petersen

Chase Portner *

Ishank Pujari

Grant Raber

Jaqueline Raya

Juanita Rivera

Eryn Robertson

Ryleigh Robertson

Nabila Saam

Darien Sanders

Conner Schimmel

Grant Sibley

Antonio Soberanis

Youhanatou Soulemane

Elle Spence

Sarah Spurgetis

Gabrielle Tertipes

Braden Thatcher

Chase Tholl

Samara Thompson

Keyana Jane-Tounou

Janice Tsogbe

Diya Vishwakarma

Aurel Viyegbe

Macyn Walston

Grant Welch

Savanna Wynn

JUNIORS

Alice Adkins

Joachim Arul

Bleu Beckwith

Anusha Bhate

Aeryn Bocox

Kaiah Boudi

Emily Carver

Addison Cook-Gibbs

Rebecca Cramer

Elizabeth Dalton

Sarah Dare

Delaney DeMeyer-Chumbley

Alaina Diaz

Banks Dieckman

Claire Doran

Brynn Dzekunskas

Zander Ealy

Baylie Farmer

Emily Finley

Erin Fixen

Anna Francescon

Owen Gault

Shea Gende

Gwennan Graham

Zayda Graham

Clara Graves

Marley Haley

Jordyn Harris

Kailyn Harris

Madeline Hart

William Hart

Alexis Havercamp

Anna Hazen

Ryan Hensley

George Hoss

Zachary Houtekier

Lucy Irvine

Natalie Jensen

Andrew Jones

Arata Ketner

Jathinram Kollarapu

Venkata Anirudh Kuppili

Isabella Lamphier

Lucille Lareau

Johan Marquez

Itzel Martinez

Jolie Martinez

Grant McBride

Kelsy McCormick

Mei Lin McDermott

Stella Meier

Nisitha Mekala

Hailee Messerly

Trace Mullins

Ava Navarro

Fatou Ndiaye

Kameron Nicke

John Nienhaus

Roman Ojeda

Peyton Olmstead

Anna Otten

Sara Patil

Ethan Paxton-Ellis

Emilie Perkins

Dylan Phelps

Abby Pollock

Ankit Rajvanshi

Katie Rhea

Jaxon Roberts

Nathaniel Robertson

Joshua Sanchez

Logan Schelker

Sydney Schiltz

Alex Schimmel

Hannah Schimmel

Alese Scritchfield

Dhruvi Sharma

William Sheddan

Jenna Sierra

Lillian Simaytis

Brynna Slankard

Jeffrey Stroup

Eve Tertipes

Kira Trapkus

Emma Vanwinkle

Monika Vega

Aiden Vercautren

Kaylen Verstraete

Samantha Volk

Zoe Wanek