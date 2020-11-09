Moline High School Share Joys goes on but with COVID-19 twist

The Moline-Coal Valley School District said Monday that an annual holiday clothing drive would go on this year with some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Share Joys Campaign, organized by Moline High School, gathers clothing for students in the district who don’t have enough. Since its creation in 1949, the drive has raised more than $1.3 million, with $47,000 raised last year.

Traditionally the drive includes a donut eating contest and other gatherings designed to raise money, and the students who benefit get to shop for clothes. According to a news release, those traditional events are under review this year because of the pandemic to see what can still be done safely and the public is being asked to donate online or via check in the meantime.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district said anyone wishing to donate online can do so on the high school’s webpage: mhs.molineschools.org and click on the Share Joys 2020 button.

People who want to donate by check can make them payable to Moline High School Share Joys. They can be sent to Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, Ill., 61265.

The fundraising is underway now and lasts until Dec. 11.