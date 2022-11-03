Moline High School Special Olympics basketball to host Fall Classic tournament against area Special Olympics teams

The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9 a.m. to noon; three area Special Olympics teams will compete in the event to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility, at 3600 Avenue of the Cities.
Free will admission and cash donations will be accepted at the door; raffle baskets and spirit wear will be available to order at the event. The Roosevelt Elementary Special Olympics team will host a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
9 a.m.: Moline vs. Rock Island Special Olympics. The winner will advance to the championship.
10 a.m.: Game 1 losing team vs. Galesburg Knox Thunder.
Unified Sports, a program at MHS and Roosevelt Elementary that promotes inclusivity, will merge to perform a dance to the song "Champion" by Carrie Underwood at half-time of the championship game. The performance is slated to take place at approximately 11:30 a.m.
For questions about the event or program, contact MHS Special Olympics Coach Holly VanHerzeele at 309-743-8872 or email hvanherz@molineschools.org.
Four Davenport West High School students will travel to Nairobi, Kenya in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system—part of an ongoing outreach partnership project with the Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.
On Monday afternoon, Augustana College President Andrea Talentino delivered a $2,844 check to Rock Island High School, raised by funds generated at the college’s recent post-inauguration street party on Oct. 15, 2022. Talentino presented the check in the high school's Rocky Resource Room, which provides clothing, toiletries and other necessary items to Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 students and families at all grade levels.
The United Township High School District No. 30 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Western Illinois University's School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences (AFED) will host "Analytics is Everywhere 2022" from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Riverfront Hall of the WIU-QC campus. This event is open to all current WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about WIU's analytics programs at WIU.