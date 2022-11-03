Moline High School Special Olympics basketball to host Fall Classic tournament against area Special Olympics teams

The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9 a.m. to noon; three area Special Olympics teams will compete in the event to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility, at 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

Free will admission and cash donations will be accepted at the door; raffle baskets and spirit wear will be available to order at the event. The Roosevelt Elementary Special Olympics team will host a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: Moline vs. Rock Island Special Olympics. The winner will advance to the championship.

10 a.m.: Game 1 losing team vs. Galesburg Knox Thunder.

11 a.m.: Championship game for 1st and 2nd place.

Unified Sports, a program at MHS and Roosevelt Elementary that promotes inclusivity, will merge to perform a dance to the song "Champion" by Carrie Underwood at half-time of the championship game. The performance is slated to take place at approximately 11:30 a.m.

For questions about the event or program, contact MHS Special Olympics Coach Holly VanHerzeele at 309-743-8872 or email hvanherz@molineschools.org.