 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Moline High School Special Olympics basketball to host Fall Classic tournament against area Special Olympics teams

  • 0
Moline-Coal Valley School District

The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9 a.m. to noon; three area Special Olympics teams will compete in the event to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility, at 3600 Avenue of the Cities. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Free will admission and cash donations will be accepted at the door; raffle baskets and spirit wear will be available to order at the event. The Roosevelt Elementary Special Olympics team will host a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle. 

The tournament schedule is as follows: 

  • 9 a.m.: Moline vs. Rock Island Special Olympics. The winner will advance to the championship. 
  • 10 a.m.: Game 1 losing team vs. Galesburg Knox Thunder.
  • 11 a.m.: Championship game for 1st and 2nd place. 

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Unified Sports, a program at MHS and Roosevelt Elementary that promotes inclusivity, will merge to perform a dance to the song "Champion" by Carrie Underwood at half-time of the championship game. The performance is slated to take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. 

For questions about the event or program, contact MHS Special Olympics Coach Holly VanHerzeele at 309-743-8872 or email hvanherz@molineschools.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Augustana College donates post-inauguration dollars to Rock Island High School's 'Rocky Resource Room'

Augustana College donates post-inauguration dollars to Rock Island High School's 'Rocky Resource Room'

On Monday afternoon, Augustana College President Andrea Talentino delivered a $2,844 check to Rock Island High School, raised by funds generated at the college’s recent post-inauguration street party on Oct. 15, 2022. Talentino presented the check in the high school's Rocky Resource Room, which provides clothing, toiletries and other necessary items to Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 students and families at all grade levels. 

United Township earns prestigious award for financial reporting

United Township earns prestigious award for financial reporting

The United Township High School District No. 30 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. 

Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities to host Analytics is Everywhere 2022 on Wednesday

Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities to host Analytics is Everywhere 2022 on Wednesday

Western Illinois University's School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences (AFED) will host "Analytics is Everywhere 2022" from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Riverfront Hall of the WIU-QC campus. This event is open to all current WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about WIU's analytics programs at WIU.

Watch Now: Related Video

Guatemalans fly giant kites to scare away bad spirits on Day of the Dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News