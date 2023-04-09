Moline High School students in the "Grow Your Own" program gained hands-on teaching experience to district first-graders through a volunteer collaboration.

Moline's "Grow Your Own" program provides education and opportunities to high schoolers interested in a teaching career — also aiming to address educator shortages, specifically of minority and male teachers. These students had the opportunity to volunteer at Butterworth Elementary School through a collaboration with Junior Achievement's (JA) "High School Heroes" program.

High school participants taught JA Our Families lessons, introducing the first-grade students to different jobs in a community, entrepreneurial traits and how to make smart choices with the money you earn.

During the course, the high schoolers can gain experience with various learning styles, critical thinking and learn more about topics in child and adolescent development.

One Butterworth first-grader, Elex, shared what he learned in a news release:

"I learned more about my money and how I can take care of my money and buy things with money," he said.

Butterworth first-grade teacher Stephanie Bergstrand also spoke to the program's benefit.

“I think the students get a lot out of the JA lessons like wants and needs, which goes along with our curriculum," Bergstrand in the release. "I also think the students are really enjoying having a high school student with us; she seems to relate to them pretty well.”

The High School Heroes program allows students to explore the value of community involvement and the importance of leadership skills, like communication, conflict-management and effective presentation techniques. By also teaching in an elementary classroom setting, participants gain insight into classroom management and dynamics.

“Being able to see that I can be one of those people that can impact students is huge for me, so I’ve loved the experience,” Moline student Abigaille Rangel said of her time teaching JA in the classroom.

Junior Achievement is still looking for volunteers to teach JA learning experiences this semester. To learn more about JA volunteer opportunities, visit https://jaheartland.org/volunteer-today/.

