Moline High School to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new ASPIRE program wing

Moline High School will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its newly renovated ASPIRE wing on Tuesday, August 23 from 5-6 p.m.

Tours of the facility will immediately follow the ribbon-cutting. The entrance to the new wing is located on the northeast corner of the high school, at 3600 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Parking is available directly across the ASPIRE entrance and in front of the high school.

ASPIRE stands for the "Alternative Student Programs for Individualized and Remote Education" program. The district has always offered an alternative high school setting for students, previously known as Moline High School Coolidge Campus. The new "school within a school" model serves as a re-brand of the Coolidge Alternative Education program.

Students typically enter the alternative high school program in one of three ways: parent request for an alternative setting, counselor referral or referral from a school-based problem-solving team.

The smaller learning environment often better meets the learning needs of some students, rather than the large comprehensive high school with over 2,000 students. The new space gives its students better access to advising and counseling services, mental health supports, course offerings and extracurricular activities. Over 19,000 square feet of renovations resulted in six classrooms, a cafeteria/multipurpose space, staff office space and locker rooms to be shared with high school sports.

The new classrooms were designed with at-risk students in mind and feature smart-boards, dry-erase boards, movable furniture and natural light ceiling wells styled with muted green walls to encourage calm concentration.

The School Health Link, a school-linked health clinic that provides preventive and acute medical care and referrals, will provide its services alongside the current high school nursing staff as well.

For more information, contact director of communications Candace Sountris by phone at 309.743.8132. Or, via email, at: csountri@molineschools.org.