Aspiring public servants at Moline High School can now apply for a new local scholarship.

The Moline Police Department and Moline Police Benevolent Association Unit #2 union launched three new scholarships, thanks to a sizeable donation from a former Moline police captain and his wife, Arthur and Dorothy Gustus.

"He (Arthur) passed away several years ago, but his wife recently passed last March," said Moline police sergeant Joe Kluever. "As part of their estate settlement, they were very generous and donated some money to our organization … we were able to talk to some people that knew them (the Gustus'), and they just basically said they would have loved something like this, where a local student can get an opportunity to grab an education."

Kluever is president of Moline PB&PA#2, a philanthropic-oriented union. He said the union and MPD have always wanted to fund a scholarship for local students—thanks to the generosity of the Gustus family, they were finally able to do so.

The departments will award three total scholarships — one totaling $1,000 and two $500 each — based on the following criteria:

Applicants must be a high school senior in the Moline-Coal Valley School District

Applicant must be attending college upon graduation

Applicants must be pursuing a higher education in a service field (listing law enforcement, fire science, social work, teaching, forensic sciences or medical fields as examples)

"We wanted it to be public service-based scholarships, since that what we do, and we didn't want to limit it to police or fire or anything like that," Kluever said. "This is our first year, so we'll kind of go through the process and see how we can expand or improve it in coming years."

Additionally, students must submit the following when applying for the scholarship:

A 500-word minimum essay, typed or handwritten, describing how they plan to serve their community upon graduation from college

May submit one letter of recommendation from a current high school teacher or staff member

May include a list of extracurricular and community activities and achievements

Students must send their applications to the MPD (C/O) Scholarship Committee at 1640 6th Avenue in Moline by April 30, 2023.

"A few officers, including me, have served in liaison roles and school resource officer roles that we have in the school district," Kluever said. "Our department really values the relationship we have with the school district—it's a really strong one. Knowing that, ideally, if a student were to receive a scholarship and then come back to live in the Quad-Cities — or even specifically Moline — and give back, that's the ultimate goal."

Questions regarding the scholarship can be directed to MPD or a Moline High School counselor.

