Moline Public School Foundation and district teachers reflect on 2022-23 annual grants

The Moline Public Schools Foundation (MPSF), in partnership with the Moline Rotary Club, released its list of 23 grant recipients for the 2022-23 school year on Monday.

The 23 grants will fund projects at 10 different schools across the Moline-Coal Valley District No. 40 — totaling nearly $40,000. Grant funding will reach students of all ages from preschool through high school.

Karen Dahlstrom, executive director of the MPSF, said they saw a significant increase in teacher grant requests this year.

"We were excited about that. COVID-19 probably had the largest impact on our foundation, just being able to get teachers back into the groove of doing normal classroom projects," she said. "We realized those needs and our ability to fund them."

Aside from her part-time position as executive director, Dahlstrom said the MPSF is made up of volunteer board and community members. To her, the main role of the MPSF is to support teachers and their ideas.

"We're fortunate when looking at classroom materials or curricular needs, our school district does a great job at providing those," Dahlstrom said. "What the foundation does is find additional resources or more creative projects. We're impacting students through our grant funds, but I would hope that the biggest thing is that teachers feel we're there for them. If they have an awesome idea, we really want them to feel like the foundation is a place they can seek out that funding."

Susie Smice teaches seventh-grade English and language arts at Wilson Middle School in Moline. She received a $1,500 grant to fund her "Morning Coffee Club" book-club project.

The book-club is open to all students; Smice urges participants to bring an adult or family member with them, so they can discuss the books together. For students who don't have an adult to accompany them, teachers can "adopt" them for the book-club — but no student is turned away.

"We meet five times a year on Friday mornings; I select the books ahead of time and every family gets their own copy to take home," she said. "I also email discussion questions out in case they want to prepare."

Smice said the club brings in community members to lead the small-group discussions at meetings, listing the Moline fire chief and district superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage as examples. At the end of meetings, students can keep the books.

The club also does a "giveaway" of books by the same author or on the same topic.

"The looks on their faces when they get another book by the same author is priceless," Smice said. "The excitement that's generated about reading is why I do it."

Fourth-grade teacher Christine Watts wrote the grant for her school, Bicentennial Elementary. The received $1,780 to expand the "Problem Solving with 3D Printing" club for second-fifth graders and purchase another 3D printer.

Students in the club identify problems in their community and are challenged to solve them through 3D printing creations. The club was previously open for fourth-fifth grade only.

"We wanted to include second and third graders because they have the means and creativity to come up with with anything," Watts said. "The goal is to run a fall fourth-fifth grade session, and then bring them in as mentors for the second-third graders."

Watts said the club runs in conjunction with the school's annual "Maker Fest," allowing students to showcase their 3D-printing creations and problem solving skills to the community.

"It's been really neat to see these kids thrive in that area," she said. "The kids that typically take to 3D printing are kids who don't always have a niche in other areas."

Watts said the club hopes to do some self-fundraising in the future by selling students' 3D creations.

This year is Smice's 26th year of teaching, year 20 in Moline. She feels "blessed" to have the foundation's support.

"This district is second to none with the support of its teachers," she said.

Watts said the foundation has allowed her to dream big.

"I have some crazy ideas, but to actually see those come to fruition and see what my kids can create is beyond my wildest dreams," she said. "When you have so much scrutiny or problems in the profession, to have that hope for the future is exciting."

Dahlstrom said the foundation only raised $25,000 last year — 54% less than this year. She looks forward to what the increase in grant funds and projects could mean for the district.

"This is a transformational year for us," she said. "We, as a foundation, want to dream big about the impact we can make, too. My goal is to continue to grow in that way."

MPSF raises funds by hosting special events, district fundraising, local business partnerships and individual donations. They've granted over $800,000 to the district classrooms since 1988.