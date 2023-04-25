The Moline Public Schools Foundation will host its annual “Spring Celebration” fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

This year’s event will take place at Old Oaks Winery, 10814 First St. W. in Milan.

Each year, Spring Celebration proceeds play an integral role in funding grants to teachers across the Moline-Coal Valley School District. The foundation grants help teachers pursue extra resources or creative projects that school districts don’t typically fund, such as special equipment for music or physical education, supplemental technology or learning materials and flexible seating.

Tickets are $60, which covers four Old Oaks wine-tastings and a selection of appetizers and desserts. The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit molinepsf.org/news.php.

To pay by check, or for additional questions, contact MPSF Executive Director Karen Dahlstrom at karen.dahlstrom@molinepsf.org or 309-737-3698.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the MPSF awarded nearly $40,000 to 23 projects across 10 different schools.

