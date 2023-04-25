The Moline Public Schools Foundation will host its annual “Spring Celebration” fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
This year’s event will take place at Old Oaks Winery, 10814 First St. W. in Milan.
Each year, Spring Celebration proceeds play an integral role in funding grants to teachers across the Moline-Coal Valley School District. The foundation grants help teachers pursue extra resources or creative projects that school districts don’t typically fund, such as special equipment for music or physical education, supplemental technology or learning materials and flexible seating.
Tickets are $60, which covers four Old Oaks wine-tastings and a selection of appetizers and desserts. The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit
molinepsf.org/news.php.
To pay by check, or for additional questions, contact MPSF Executive Director Karen Dahlstrom at
karen.dahlstrom@molinepsf.org or 309-737-3698.
For the 2022-2023 school year, the MPSF awarded nearly $40,000 to 23 projects across 10 different schools.
Mrs. Arika Faith's first-grade classroom welcome NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) during their visit to Hamilton Elementary School in Moline on Thursday.
Olivia Allen
Walk-through of Moline High School's newly renovated ASPIRE wing
Students, staff and community members gather outside of the newly renovated ASPIRE wing entrance before the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Moline High School on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
ASPIRE program coordinator and assistant principal Andrew Bullock gives a speech ahead of the ASPIRE wing ribbon-cutting at Moline High School on Tuesday
Olivia Allen
Students, staff and community members file in to the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School for tours following the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
Students, staff and community members explore Moline High School's newly renovated ASPIRE wing cafeteria space on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
"ASPIRE" decorated cookies available to those who attended Moline High School's newly renovated ASPIRE wing open house on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
Wide shot of the cafeteria/multipurpose space in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
One of the large, "flex" classrooms in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School. This space features movable furniture, calming green-painted walls and two separate "flex" work spaces to allow students to concentrate or work in if needed.
Olivia Allen
One of the staff/group work spaces in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
Principal Chris Moore gives a tour of the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School during its open house on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
A highly-decorated science classroom entrance at the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
Inside look at the science classroom in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
A reading corner in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing science classroom at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
Another classroom in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
Entrance to a separate, remote learning space available for ASPIRE students if needed in the newly renovated wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
Families and community members peek their heads into the new classrooms in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
Moline High School Principal Chris Moore leads makes a stop in the new staff office spaces during a tour of the newly renovated ASPIRE wing.
Olivia Allen
Students, staff and community members tour the halls of the newly renovated ASPIRE at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
A closer look at the movable furniture available in the cafeteria/multipurpose space in the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School.
Olivia Allen
The remnants of the ribbon after the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the newly renovated ASPIRE wing at Moline High School on Tuesday.
Olivia Allen
