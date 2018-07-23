Moline-Coal Valley school board members on Monday approved the 2018-2019 budget and heard plans for school registration that will allow many families to complete all steps online for the first time.
Board members adopted the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget after a public hearing that garnered no comments. All board members approved the adoption, except member Tim Miller, who was absent.
Chief financial officer Dave McDermott informed board members in late June of budget projections that included an expected $565,081 deficit in the education fund. The end-of-year fund balance for all funds is projected to be $38.6 million, and the education fund is expected to have an end-of-year balance of $21.6 million.
Despite Monday’s adoption, many budgetary changes are expected with a planned amendment slated for the fall. McDermott told board members the changes are necessary because the budget is built on many assumptions based on new regulations and the district’s numerous planned facility improvements poses a challenge.
Also Monday, McDermott told board members this is school registration week, with in-person registration scheduled 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. McDermott said families with kindergarten students, those who are new to the district, or those who have changed address must report one of these two days and prove residency. In prior years, all students, regardless of returning status, had to prove residency in person. McDermott said now returning families could complete all necessary steps online and did not have to prove residency.
In another change, high school registration is being moved to Wilson because of construction at the high school.