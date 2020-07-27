Moline School Board approves budget, other measures

The plan includes a restructuring of the deans and counseling office to be one department called student services that can collaborate on any given student. It also calls for the creation of a “My Space” pathway for students with documented high anxiety and a pattern of chronic truancy.

School board members also approved spending $1.9 million in CARES Act grant funding, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Included in the approval is $609,000 for the purchase of safety-related equipment including foggers, hands-free water bottle fillers, hands-free sink faucets and office space dividers. Another $125,766 will go toward safety supplies, including face masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizer, gloves signage and other items.

McDermott said $29,000 of the CARES funds would go toward the next two loan payments associated with the Browning Field and Wharton Field House scoreboards, payable to SENB Bank, Moline. He said that was because the Moline Athletic Boosters’ lost concession revenue from canceled sporting events.