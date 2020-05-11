Moline School Board approves buying two properties

Moline-Coal Valley school board members on Monday approved the purchase of properties, heard an initial report on total-school cluster grouping and lauded a school improvement plan for Logan Elementary.
School board members approved the purchase of two properties Monday following a closed session. In a split vote, board members approved the purchase of 3200 9th St., Moline, a property adjacent to Hamilton Elementary. Board members Andrew Waeyaert, Justin Anderson and Erin Waldron-Smith voted no. Board members also approved the purchase of 1412 10th St., Moline. Waeyeart cast the lone no vote on that purchase.
For both properties, the board approved authorizing chief financial officer Dave McDermott, superintendent Rachel Savage and board president Sangeetha Rayapati to purchase the sites at terms they deemed acceptable.
Also Monday, board members heard from total-school cluster grouping model developer Marcia Gentry, who joined the meeting virtually due to the Illinois “Stay at Home” orders.” The district adopted Gentry’s model in February 2015. Ten schools utilized the model, with five joining from the beginning and another five joining later.
In cluster grouping, high-achieving students are mixed with those of various classroom abilities and students are retained at their home schools. Previously, gifted students were identified for the Program for Academically Talented Students, PATS.
Gentry, of Purdue University, ran a multi-year study of schools implementing cluster grouping. She said there are about 18 or 19 districts that participated for a total of 100 individual schools. Gentry provided input on Moline’s data, which she said showed mixed results. More information will be available once the study is complete and all schools finish submission of data.
Gentry said, on the positive side, all students grew in achievement across the board. At the same time, she said, data also indicated the need for culturally responsive classroom training and better cultural competency training. The district has already scheduled cultural competency training for administrators and teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.
Gentry said the district may want to look at “developing a program for high potential, but not high achieving student groups.”
Assistant superintendent Matt DeBaene said the district has a lot of data to review and he is eager to review the comparative data from the full report. He said individual building data will be reviewed and a plan will be developed for each elementary.
Board members also heard a school improvement plan report from Logan Elementary principal Tom Ferguson. Logan was identified as an under performing school by the state. The plan aims to improve academics and chronic absenteeism. Savage commended Ferguson on the thoroughness of the plan and for having the “absolute best attitude.”
Board members also heard from Savage Monday about how the district will strictly comply with the governor’s multi-phased COVID-19 reopening plan. She said the district is located in region two of the plan, and there is a potential the district could still host summer camps if the region progresses through to phase four of the plan. She said the district will closely monitor the fluid situation and maintain its focus on keeping students and staff safe.
Also related to COVID-19, board members approved adjusting graduation requirements for the Class of 2020 due to the pandemic. All changes were in line with state recommendations.
In other business, board members:
- Approved the hiring of Elizabeth Perkins to serve as coordinator for English Learners for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Heard public comment from parent Morgan Prine, who implored the district to reconsider a plan to move its deaf and hard of hearing students to the Sherrard District in Viola. The program is operated by the Black Hawk Area Special Education District
- Heard from Savage that the district has 23 retirees this year who have collectively served the district for 547 years. She thanked those individuals for providing “amazing service to kids in the community.” She said she regrets the district will not be able to properly honor them in person, but a virtual spring recognition is planned.
