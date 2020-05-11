Moline School Board approves buying two properties

Gentry, of Purdue University, ran a multi-year study of schools implementing cluster grouping. She said there are about 18 or 19 districts that participated for a total of 100 individual schools. Gentry provided input on Moline’s data, which she said showed mixed results. More information will be available once the study is complete and all schools finish submission of data.

Gentry said, on the positive side, all students grew in achievement across the board. At the same time, she said, data also indicated the need for culturally responsive classroom training and better cultural competency training. The district has already scheduled cultural competency training for administrators and teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.

Gentry said the district may want to look at “developing a program for high potential, but not high achieving student groups.”

Assistant superintendent Matt DeBaene said the district has a lot of data to review and he is eager to review the comparative data from the full report. He said individual building data will be reviewed and a plan will be developed for each elementary.