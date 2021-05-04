Moline school community discusses racism

The Rev. Melvin Grimes, senior pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Moline, engaged in a separate table discussion and said Tuesday’s event marked a step in the right direction. He said what mattered most was that these efforts continued and resulted in real change.

“We need to keep talking and accept truths as they come to us,” he said. “... And go to the mat to change what needs to be changed.”

He said everyone, pastors included, must review biases and consider what changes they could make to hold themselves accountable for their words and actions. He said the district must continue this path, and not be talking about the same issues two to three years down the line.

Greg Aguilar, who was invited to participate as a member of Western Illinois University’s board of trustees, echoed Grimes’ sentiments. Aguilar said he applauded the students who engaged in discussions, but he also cautioned them.

“Be prepared to keep hearing these conversations for the next 60 years,” he said.

Aguilar said he was grateful for the community dialogue, but he issued that warning because he and members of his table group, which included Grimes, had experienced many years of talking about change and attempts to address racial issues, only to see the cycle begin again.