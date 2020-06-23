Moline schools project $1.9 million deficit

The 2020-2021 school year budget projects a $1.9 million education fund deficit, but administrators said that shortfall will likely be reduced.
Moline school board members heard a budget presentation Monday from chief financial officer Dave McDermott. The budget projects a $1.9 million education deficit and a $29.2 million ending education fund balance; as well as an overall ending fund balance for all funds of $60.3 million.
McDermott told school board members this budget was “trickier” than usual to formulate, in light of the impact of COVID-19. Additionally, he said, many of the district’s expenditures for fourth quarter were not applicable because the district was not providing in-person education.
The proposed budget now goes on display until a public hearing set for July 27, when school board members are expected to adopt the budget.
According to McDermott’s report, local funding is up, state funding is flat and federal funding has increased due to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act, CARES, funding.
McDermott said the true education fund deficit is expected to shrink due to the district over estimating the cost of utilities and supply expenditures. The district’s fund balance sheet also calls for a $21.4 million deficit for capital projects. This is due to the high school physical education facility and the high school HVAC projects. McDermott said the district has already bonded for these projects and recited revenues for these projects.
McDermott said he is confident the district is in a good position now, but there is uncertainty ahead.
“Wait for next year. That’s my summary,” he said. “Someone tell me if there’s going to be a recession. Someone tell me if there’s going to be a recovery.”
Due to past strong financial decisions and strong reserve balances, McDermott said he expects the district will weather recovery or recession.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “But I think there’s a lot of certainty for positives things for next school year.”
School board members Monday also approved a contract addendum for superintendent Rachel Savage, approving a salary of $175,700 for the coming school year. This is the second year of a three-year contract deal and is an increase reflective of similar cost of living and step movement increases awarded to certified employees.
In other business, board members:
– Heard about the district’s first virtual surplus public auction that begins June 27 and continues through July 5. A link to the auction is available on the district’s website, molineschools.org.
– Heard from Savage that the district continues to gather stakeholder input as the district awaits guidance from the Illinois Department of Education and Department of Public Health. Guidance from the state was released Tuesday (6/23) afternoon. A staff survey was previously issued and a parent survey is expected to launch this week.
– Discussed issuing credits for school fees to families for not being able to receive certain benefits during the fourth quarter closures. This includes $5 for high school parking passes and partial credits for middle school and high school athletic activity pass holders.
– Discussed the 2019-2020 district goals and the 2020-2021 goals. The district uses the acronym “PACE” to set goals for People, Achievement, Community and Environment.
