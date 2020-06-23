Moline schools project $1.9 million deficit

McDermott said he is confident the district is in a good position now, but there is uncertainty ahead.

“Wait for next year. That’s my summary,” he said. “Someone tell me if there’s going to be a recession. Someone tell me if there’s going to be a recovery.”

Due to past strong financial decisions and strong reserve balances, McDermott said he expects the district will weather recovery or recession.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “But I think there’s a lot of certainty for positives things for next school year.”

School board members Monday also approved a contract addendum for superintendent Rachel Savage, approving a salary of $175,700 for the coming school year. This is the second year of a three-year contract deal and is an increase reflective of similar cost of living and step movement increases awarded to certified employees.

In other business, board members:

– Heard about the district’s first virtual surplus public auction that begins June 27 and continues through July 5. A link to the auction is available on the district’s website, molineschools.org.