Lincoln-Irving Elementary School in Moline is to take on more students, so Willard Elementary can retire.

The Moline-Coal Valley School Board has unanimously approved the proposed Lincoln-Irving expansion, which makes room for more students, including those relocating from Willard. District officials will redraw boundary lines to absorb Willard students.

Construction at Lincoln-Irving is tentatively scheduled for the 2026-2027 school year and at an estimated cost of $50 million. By the end of 2027, Willard is expected to be vacant for the first time in its 124-year life.

The changes are a "long time coming" for Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage and align with facility committee recommendations from 2010 and 2021. The district's top priority, she said, is ensuring an "equitable learning environment" for all students.

"These things happen very slowly," she said of the process ahead. "We will probably begin initiating some design committees this fall."

The district will devote the next three academic years to planning, designing and budgeting the project and will involve the community in the process — namely parents, families and staff at both schools.

Before the board's vote, district CFO Dave McDermott noted the proposed timelines keep the Lincoln-Irving project cost-neutral to district taxpayers. Savage said the timeline was "very intentional," and sticking to it is key.

"We have communicated with Willard staff, Lincoln-Irving staff and with the families at both schools. We brought them up to speed with the recommendations, but most importantly, wanted to reassure them with the timeline," she said. "We wanted to communicate that long-range timeline so parents knew nothing was happening overnight, that they'd have plenty of notice and plenty of opportunity to be involved once we got to that point."

District communications were sent out "immediately" after the March 13 board meeting, Savage said. The majority of current Willard students will have aged-out by the transition to Lincoln-Irving, but current kindergarteners or first-graders may be impacted, she added.

The facility committee initially recommended retiring Willard in 2008 because of its age.

"Because the students and staff in this school (Willard) deserve a learning environment that's more appropriate to 21st-century needs ... we're bringing to fruition decades worth of facility committees' recommendations," Savage said.

Lower enrollment compared to other district elementary schools and accessibility issues were other factors.

"Because of the low enrollment at Willard, the available space around Lincoln-Irving and the boundary location of the two schools, it is the most fiscally responsible way to benefit aspects of the learning environments for the students attending both of those schools," Savage said. "A parent who has a disability cannot even access their child's classroom at Willard. That's not right, and that needs to change."

Willard, she said, has served its purpose well.

"We have gotten 124 years of service out of Willard, and there are wonderful memories of kids, families and those experiences they have had," Savage said. "There will be change, but this is an improvement. It's an investment in those families. It's an investment in those neighborhoods and that's something to be really proud of."

