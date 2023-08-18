Situated in the heart of the Floreciente neighborhood, a new Head Start site will provide free early childhood education to income-eligible children ages three to five.

The site joins various family wrap-around services, something Head Start Director Andrea Flannery said sets the program apart from other childcare centers.

"When we enroll a child into our program, we enroll the entire family," she said. "We really sit down with them and assess what they need, because we know if a family is going home at night, and they are concerned about where their next meal is coming from … how do we expect them to be able to provide the support their children need in obtaining quality education?"

Children experiencing homelessness, foster children, dual language learners and children with speech or developmental delays are also automatically eligible for Head Start's services.

Thanks to federal American Rescue Plan Act grants, Project NOW was able to fund four new Head Start classrooms in the Esperanza Center, two of which are nearly full.

Prior to closing for COVID, the site housed other community-based services, namely bilingual education.

"Unfortunately, we lost a lot of the agencies that service families," Flannery said of the pandemic. "Moline and East Moline both are very underserved, as far as quality, affordable early childhood education programs."

Head Start’s center-based programming includes:

Up to six-hour preschool classes five days a week

Three home visits a year with a teacher

Two parent/teacher conferences a year

Weekly contacts from a Family Service Provider

Re-engaging families, especially through home visits, has been a challenge of re-opening, Flannery said.

"I think doing events, really working hard to establish those relationships, letting people know we're here to help … that's going to help us overcome that hurdle in the long-run," she said. "Early intervention is key to helping these families."

Additionally, the site will provide transportation to enrolled students — opening up more opportunities to serve East Moline neighborhoods.

Project NOW held a press conference and tours of the Esperanza Center on Friday.

Executive director Dwight Ford called it, "a good day for the city of Moline" during opening remarks, speaking on the value early childhood education brings to a community, calling it an "elevator" to opportunity for children and families alike.

"Whenever we're talking about education that leads to more economic stability, I think we all can rest assured that good things are not only on their way, but good things are happening," he said.

A Head Start graduate himself, Ford has witnessed the program's vast impact first-hand.

"It's tremendous to see how a community comes together," he said. "Although Project NOW will be facilitating the programming, the building belongs to the entire community."

This means the Esperanza Center will continue hosting social and/or professional development events, serving free meals on occasion and other assistance services, Ford said.

Moving forward, he'd like to explore offering extended-day programming, a "backpack program" to supplement food-insecure households, field trips and other activities for Head Start.

"There are things we can do for the overall development of a young person that are recreational and experiential, as we expose them to different opportunities within the Quad-Cities region," Ford said. "I think the best in education is always well-rounded … also exposing them to culture, community and people who have their best interests at hand as well."

Project NOW partnered with several individuals and agencies when seeking to launch the new site — chief among these being the City of Moline, Rock Island County Board and Heritage Church.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, several aldermen and County Chairman Richard Brunk came to tour the Esperanza Center on Friday.

"You have to 'walk the talk,'" Rayapati said. "We cannot say that we care about children and families if we don't show it with the programs and the policies … We can't say that we care about workforce development if we don't make it easier for families or for individuals to get to work, and we can't say we care about education if we don't give our children the right start in life and headed down a quality educational pathway."

Awaiting final licensing papers before officially opening, Flannery said Head Start's Esperanza site culminates two years of planning, though her experience leading the program makes the wait worthwhile.

"It's given me a new perspective on the world … it's making me a better person every day," she said.

Aside from the Esperanza Center, Project NOW operates two other Head Start sites in East Moline (499 27th Street) and Kewanee (109 S. Elm Street). Flannery said they're currently hiring for various positions across all sites, which can be found on Indeed.com, noting an open enrollment manager position.

To learn more about Project NOW Head Start, visit: https://projectnow.org/head-start.php

Excitement among Head Start teachers

Three Head Start teachers — Shannon O'Brien, Maria Hernandez and Amira Habona — all look forward to the day children file into their classrooms at the Esperanza Center.

"We're very passionate about opening up and reaching the families and the students and making a difference for them in their lives," O'Brien said.

A bilingual speaker, Hernandez is particularly excited to help children and families overcome language barriers.

"One of our primary goals is helping with social-emotional skills, especially after the pandemic, and we have a diverse kind of children, too," she said. "They need to express themselves, their feelings, and they need to feel safe and loved here."

Habona looks forward to, "planting the seed" she said.