Macaroni monarchs and butterfly books are a new teaching pair.

Local author Kimberly Souba and local butterfly expert Linda Prior held a special program this week at the Springbrook Community Center in Moline, sharing Souba’s newest book, “Flight of the Butterfly” and an up-close look at real monarchs from Prior’s garden.

The event was their first collaboration after hearing about each other’s butterfly businesses.

“She saw my interview on Paula Sands Live and Living Local QCA, so she Facebook messaged me, and she was telling me about what she does, and we decided to pair it together,” Souba said.

Children enrolled in Washington's summer grade school program were taught how to make crafts, presenting the life cycle of a butterfly from macaroni shapes. In the meantime, Prior, wearing a cowboy hat and monarch-patterned wings under her arms, walked around with a milkweed plant that was covered with caterpillars and chrysalises.

“Without milkweed, they won’t survive. It’s the only thing they’ll lay their eggs on and eat,” she told wide-eyed students.

With a monarch gently held between her fingers, students waited patiently for Prior to show them the butterfly that was barely as big as the palm of her hand.

Prior belongs to a Facebook group in the Quad-City area called the Monarch Rescue Team, which spreads awareness about Illinois's state insect.

She sells monarch-growing kits at local Hy-Vee stores and gives out milkweed seeds, which every student got to take home to plant.

Illinois has undergone efforts to bring back the declining population of monarch butterflies since 2016, following the founding of the Illinois Monarch Project. The prairie state is a crucial location during the monarchs’ migratory journey for the much-needed milkweed and flora en route to Mexico.

The organization’s mission is to add 150 million new milkweed stems and nectar-producing plants to Illinois by 2038, according to it's website.

Souba's newest book, “Flight of the Butterfly,” told the story of a butterfly who learns to put its faith in God to fly again. It is part of her self-published collection and the sequel to her children’s book, “A Caterpillar’s Journey.”

Souba teaches at St. Malachy Catholic School in Geneseo, where she serves as the Director of Religious Education and Middle School Youth Ministry Coordinator at St. Malachy Catholic Church.

As a former victim of sexual assault and abuse as a child, she was inspired by her recovery to write her poetry book “From Death to New Life: The Transformation of a Soul,” and later her caterpillar series for children to learn to never give up.

Her recovery inspired her to donate each of her book’s earnings to local children’s abuse-prevention centers.

“I can spot a child who's been abused a mile away,” Souba said. “Now that might be physical abuse, mental abuse, sexual abuse, whatever, it doesn't matter. I know just because of my own situation growing up, I can spot that. So it's really important for me to give back in that way, because no child should have to go through that.”

“Flight of the Butterfly” will benefit the Women's Choice Center, which provides pregnancy resource services and ministry in Bettendorf.

“They're (Washington Elementary School) looking at buying a book for each family, so $300 or more for the Women's Choice Center,” Souba said.

The children who attend the summer school at Washington often go on field trips around the Quad-City area or have programs hosted by the TLC (The Literacy Connection), a 1-on-1 tutoring program through the school.

Souba and Prior's butterfly collaboration is not expected to be their last, but the butterfly fever at Washington showed them their journey together was just about to take flight.

Close Washington Elementary students stare at a monarch in it's chrysalis form at the Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. Students get to see educational programs at the center as a part of TLC (The Literacy Connection) the tutoring program through their school. Washington Elementary students glue on leaves to their butterfly cycle chart at Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. The students in Washington's summer school program are between first through 6th grade. Linda Prior (cowboy hat) shows Washington Elementary students monarch eggs that were laid on milkweed leaves in her container at Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. Prior brought all stages of monarch butterflies from her garden from caterpillars to full-grown butterflies. Kimberly Souba shows a milkweed plant full of monarch caterpillars to Washington Elementary students at Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. Souba paired up with Linda Prior to collaborate her book, "Flight of the Butterfly" with Prior's live monarch demonstration. Linda Prior (cowboy hat) shows a Washington Elementary student a monarch butterfly on the back of her hand at the Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. Prior knows how to properly handle monarch butterflies as a member of the Monarch Rescue Team in the Quad-Cities. Linda Prior explains the monarch butterfly's life cycle to Washington Elementary students surrounding her butterfly cage filled with chrysalis and live monarch butterflies at the Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. The students completed a craft explaining the life cycle of a butterfly on a paper plate. A close up of the craft Washington Elementary students completed showing the life cycle of a butterfly at the Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. Students used macaroni and glue to make the craft. Kimberly Souba reads her book "Flight of the Butterfly" to Washington Elementary students at the Springbrook Community Center, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Moline. This is her sequel to "A Caterpillar's Journey" her second children's book. A stack of Kimberly Souba's book "Flight of the Butterfly" with a sign telling students all of the proceeds will go to the Women's Choice Center located in Bettendorf. Souba donates proceeds from her book's to local children organizations.