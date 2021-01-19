More in-person learning could be mandated for Iowa schools by middle of February

It is the Bettendorf district’s understanding that a bill was drafted Jan. 13 and is working its way through the Iowa legislature, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the district, said Tuesday night during the board's regular board meeting, which was held off the usual schedule because of Monday's holiday.

“In conversations with local legislators we are hearing return to 100% in-person learning could be as soon as the week of Feb. 16,” Morse said. “At this time we are unclear if this legislation will pertain specifically to students in elementary only, elementary and middle and/or pre-K through 12."

The district will continue providing updates as more information becomes available and anticipates receiving further direction in the coming days, Morse said.

In the meantime, the administration is working with the unions and the buildings' staff in preparation, she said.

COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place, including wearing face coverings, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing, she said. With students in the classroom full time, the district will not be able to ensure the recommended 6 feet of distance between people will be maintained.

“We are working on strategies to minimize exposure to the greatest extent possible,” Morse said.