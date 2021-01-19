More in-person learning could be mandated for Iowa schools by middle of February

A state requirement for more classroom learning in Iowa school districts could arrive by mid-February, according to a report to the Bettendorf Community School District board.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has called for a fully in-person instruction option for Iowa students. She said Jan. 12 that she wanted lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that would require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full-time, according to an Associated Press report.
Iowa Quad-Cities districts have begun preparing for the potential shift in their pandemic-influenced instruction models. Since the beginning of the school year, Iowa districts have had two primary options for instructing students — fully in-person or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Parents, regardless of the district-adopted model, can choose fully virtual learning. Districts, in most cases, can adopt that all-virtual model only for a limited time under specific circumstances and then only with state approval.
It is the Bettendorf district’s understanding that a bill was drafted Jan. 13 and is working its way through the Iowa legislature, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the district, said Tuesday night during the board's regular board meeting, which was held off the usual schedule because of Monday's holiday.
“In conversations with local legislators we are hearing return to 100% in-person learning could be as soon as the week of Feb. 16,” Morse said. “At this time we are unclear if this legislation will pertain specifically to students in elementary only, elementary and middle and/or pre-K through 12."
The district will continue providing updates as more information becomes available and anticipates receiving further direction in the coming days, Morse said.
In the meantime, the administration is working with the unions and the buildings' staff in preparation, she said.
COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place, including wearing face coverings, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing, she said. With students in the classroom full time, the district will not be able to ensure the recommended 6 feet of distance between people will be maintained.
“We are working on strategies to minimize exposure to the greatest extent possible,” Morse said.
The district’s next step in preparing its adjusted learning model will be issuing a survey to district families to see whether they will use the fully in-person model or the fully online model, Morse said.
“It is important to note that if there is a sharp increase in the number of students who select the 100% online learning model it may be necessary to adjust classes, sections — collapse them — in order to ensure we have an adequate staffing for 100% online learners,” Morse said. “In some situations it could be possible that a teacher change could result for some students.”
On a related note, Morse said educators in Iowa could begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine as soon as early February. The Bettendorf district's nursing staff has already begun receiving vaccinations.
Tuesday night's meeting was recorded and is available on the district's YouTube page.