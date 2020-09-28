More people speak on state stepping in on Davenport schools

“There is no guidance,” she said.

Winckler said the Davenport school board needs to think about what its agreement with the state will be because there is nothing in writing for the state to follow.

“I ask you, please, on behalf of the students in our Davenport school district, the 14,500 students, stay the course, take your time, do your homework, think about what it is you really need to do,” she said.

Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, also spoke during the meeting.

He said if he was appointed a job and he had to meet a deadline and failed, he would probably be taken out of the position.

The district had an assignment, an action plan to fix the compliance issues identified by the state and, according to the state, that assignment was incomplete, he said.

“At the end of the of the day, there is what we call repercussions, but these repercussions are our children,” Peacock said.