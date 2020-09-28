More people speak on state stepping in on Davenport schools

A number of people spoke at Monday night's Davenport School Board meeting about the state’s recent decision to put a temporary superintendent and chief financial officer in place to help the district correct compliance issues.
The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District at the district’s expense. The district’s Superintendent Robert Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s own elected officials.
Friday’s decision was the first time the step has been taken. It was based on a Iowa Department of Education recommendation that argued the district is failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
Monday’s statements happened during the regular meeting's public comment session. The full meeting, including all of the comments, is available on the district’s YouTube page.
Iowa legislator Cindy Winckler said she researched and could find no information on what the next steps of installing the temporary superintendent and CFO will be.
“There is no guidance,” she said.
Winckler said the Davenport school board needs to think about what its agreement with the state will be because there is nothing in writing for the state to follow.
“I ask you, please, on behalf of the students in our Davenport school district, the 14,500 students, stay the course, take your time, do your homework, think about what it is you really need to do,” she said.
Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, also spoke during the meeting.
He said if he was appointed a job and he had to meet a deadline and failed, he would probably be taken out of the position.
The district had an assignment, an action plan to fix the compliance issues identified by the state and, according to the state, that assignment was incomplete, he said.
“At the end of the of the day, there is what we call repercussions, but these repercussions are our children,” Peacock said.
The district and the state have been involved in the correction effort for several years. Among the noncompliance issues identified during state audits was disproportionality: the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
During the corrective efforts, the district was only conditionally accredited by the state.
