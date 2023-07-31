Head Start education programs in northwestern Illinois are receiving $3.2 million in federal grant funding.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services to the Rock Island-Milan School District 41 to administer Head Start programming. The program is within HHS and provides comprehensive early childhood education services to children from low-income families.

Rock Island-Milan Early Childhood Program Director Nicole Berry said they have held the grant since the start of the Head Start program.

"The Rock Island-Milan School District 41 Head Start program is excited to be able to continue to provide Head Start services to the children and families within our community," Berry said. "We have been fortunate to have held this grant since 1965 since the start of Head Start and continue to be fortunate to maintain the grant and serve the community's families with our comprehensive service program."

Illinois' 17th Democratic Congressional Rep. Eric Sorensen announced the grant funds, saying that early childhood education sets kids on a path to success that results in better academic performance.

"I commend the Rock Island-Milan School District for securing this critical funding and for providing vital services to our families and kids in northwestern Illinois," he said.