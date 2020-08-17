Most Bettendorf school families opting for hybrid over virtual teaching

Most of the families surveyed by the Bettendorf Community School District said they intended to participate in the district’s mixed online/in-person instruction plan when classes begin next week.
In preparation for conducting school while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Iowa districts have been preparing different instruction models. Under state guidelines, a mixed virtual/traditional model and a 100% in-person plan are the primary options from which districts can choose. State guidelines require the mixed model have at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. Families can choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model their districts select.
At its Aug. 3 meeting, the Bettendorf district's school board voted unanimously to adopt the hybrid model. All members of the board were present.
“We’re working hard to get to that last push,” Michelle Morse, the Bettendorf schools superintendent, said Monday night of the district's preparations for the start of school. She spoke during Monday night's school board meeting.
The district received 3,548 answers to its query about whether families would participate in the hybrid or virtual models, she said. Of those, 2,716 said they intended to use the hybrid, and 832, the virtual.
The survey was completed last week, and since then, some parents have changed their minds about the model in which they wanted their children to participate, Morse said. The district was working with those families.
Not everyone answered the survey, and the children in those families were being enrolled in the hybrid model by default, Morse said.
She said the district was continuing with other preparations for the start of school, including organizing the two cohorts in which the students will be placed as part of the hybrid system, and streamlining bus routes.
“Lots of things are being worked on,” Morse said.
Further details were expected to be released to district families Tuesday and Wednesday, she said. Her complete report to the board is available on YouTube in the recording of Monday night's school board meeting. Her comments begin about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the recording.
Earlier in the summer, Iowa districts had also been designing a fully virtual model of instruction as a primary option, but on July 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated they must either choose fully traditional classes or the hybrid model with the minimum of 50% in-person teaching.
Districts also have the option to seek a waiver from the state that would allow them to go fully virtual, but state guidelines limit those requests. The guidelines tie instruction models to the 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases.
A waiver request can be submitted when the COVID-19 positivity rate is 15% or higher, and other criteria are met. The waivers only last for up to 14 days.
The fully in-person model is the preferred plan under the guidelines if the positivity rate is 0 to 14%, so long as healthcare resources are stable and state and federal pandemic recommendations are being followed. The guidelines list the hybrid model as an “as necessary” option based on family preference and student quarantine.
