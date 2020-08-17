Most Bettendorf school families opting for hybrid over virtual teaching

The district received 3,548 answers to its query about whether families would participate in the hybrid or virtual models, she said. Of those, 2,716 said they intended to use the hybrid, and 832, the virtual.

The survey was completed last week, and since then, some parents have changed their minds about the model in which they wanted their children to participate, Morse said. The district was working with those families.

Not everyone answered the survey, and the children in those families were being enrolled in the hybrid model by default, Morse said.

She said the district was continuing with other preparations for the start of school, including organizing the two cohorts in which the students will be placed as part of the hybrid system, and streamlining bus routes.

“Lots of things are being worked on,” Morse said.

Further details were expected to be released to district families Tuesday and Wednesday, she said. Her complete report to the board is available on YouTube in the recording of Monday night's school board meeting. Her comments begin about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the recording.