Most Davenport high school graduations to be held at Brady Street Stadium this year

The Davenport Community School District will be holding most of its graduations at the Brady Street Stadium this year.

The district is not able to use the TaxSlayer Center because of a conflict and the stadium will allow spectators to view the ceremonies and the district to maintain COVID-19 mitigation strategies, according to a release from the district.

Bad-weather alternative locations are still being arranged, the district said on Thursday.

The graduations for North, Central and West high schools will all be June 5 at the stadium while Mid City High School will have its graduation on June 1 at Central High School's performing arts center.

