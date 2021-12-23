‘Mr. Chuck’ taught nature to thousands at Black Hawk State Historic Site

“It gets them observing,” he said. “Even if you don’t find everything, the fact that you were out there searching and looking, that’s the name of the game.”

Mr. Chuck also is known for his “Critters Corner.” In addition introducing children to live animals, he has amassed through the years an extensive collection of taxidermy animals, or mounts, that he shares with kids. He also has skulls and furs and replicas of tracks, scat (droppings) and eggs. He hastens to add that the animals that provided these artifacts “were already dead when I found them. I do not hunt or trap.”

Upon his retirement, Wester donated this extensive collection to Black Hawk.

How he got started

Wester traces his interest in the outdoors to his childhood. The oldest of four boys, his mother died when he was 12, so the family was raised by his dad who “always did things with us in the outdoors,” he said. “He took us boating and water skiing, hiking, to parks. That was my real introduction (to nature) and it just became a part of me.”