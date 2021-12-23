‘Mr. Chuck’ taught nature to thousands at Black Hawk State Historic Site

In teaching school children about nature, Chuck Wester knew he had struck a connection when he received thank-you notes from kids saying they couldn’t wait to tell their parents or grandparents what they had learned.
Wester, 79, has reached thousands and thousands of school children during his 50 years as an outdoor educator in the Quad-City region, his first 29 with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency that provides services to schools in six counties and his last 21 at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island.
But his workshop earlier this month on how animals prepare for winter was his last.
He has not lost his enthusiasm, but “the COVID shutdown was a sampling of retirement life,” Wester said one recent day at the kitchen table of his Bettendorf home. He decided it is time to explore a different phase of life with his wife Ann, who he started dating during high school at Hayes Catholic, Muscatine. “It’s not leaving something, it’s going toward something else.”
“Mr. Chuck,” as Wester is known, will be missed.
“He’s been so wonderful,” said Janet Moline, board chair of the Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park Foundation, a support group. “He’s going to be really hard to replace. He’s been part of us for so long.”
Wester’s part-time salary was paid by the foundation of the friends group, whose members stepped up after the state of Illinois eliminated the position, Moline explained.
Wester’s over-arching goal was to connect kids with nature.
“Kids will not learn to appreciate the natural environment, to care for and respect it, unless they feel they are a part of it,” he said.
Despite our urbanized culture and the allure of electronic devices, Wester said he thinks kids are still interested.
“Even though what kids are exposed to has changed, the kids themselves are the same,” he said. “They have that natural curiosity that is ready to be tapped. Maybe kids today are more captivated.”
Whereas Wester grew up in nature, that is not so for most of today’s youth.
“Today if a kid sees a squirrel, that’s something special. It’s a unique experience. Just finding a piece of bark, or unique sticks, or a plant where you wouldn’t think there’d be one … their eyes light up.”
One of Wester’s programs is “Nature Bingo” in which he sends children forth with Bingo-like sheets in which they have to fill in the squares by finding such items as a feather, a leaf with a bump on it, an insect, or a piece of litter.
“It gets them observing,” he said. “Even if you don’t find everything, the fact that you were out there searching and looking, that’s the name of the game.”
Mr. Chuck also is known for his “Critters Corner.” In addition introducing children to live animals, he has amassed through the years an extensive collection of taxidermy animals, or mounts, that he shares with kids. He also has skulls and furs and replicas of tracks, scat (droppings) and eggs. He hastens to add that the animals that provided these artifacts “were already dead when I found them. I do not hunt or trap.”
Upon his retirement, Wester donated this extensive collection to Black Hawk.
How he got started
Wester traces his interest in the outdoors to his childhood. The oldest of four boys, his mother died when he was 12, so the family was raised by his dad who “always did things with us in the outdoors,” he said. “He took us boating and water skiing, hiking, to parks. That was my real introduction (to nature) and it just became a part of me.”
Wester received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State Teachers College, now Missouri State University in Springfield, and his master’s in outdoor education from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
He taught science for a total of six years at Blue Grass Elementary and Bettendorf Middle, then a position opened up as director of the nature center at Scott County Park, funded by the AEA.
That position has since been eliminated and the nature center now has a different use, but from 1971 through 2000, Wester either hosted students at the park, preschool through high school, or journeyed out to visit schools.
In visiting, he’d take “live friends” such as a fox snake, tarantula, snapping turtle and lizard.
“I always wanted to get kids more involved in hands-on, not just ‘show and tell.’ I wanted them to ‘touch and hold.’”
His first retirement was in 2000 when, at age of 58, he was eligible under IPERS, or the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System. But when he heard Black Hawk was looking for someone part-time, he decided that would be a perfect fit.
And so it has been.
As Julie Nelson, site service specialist said, “He’s very, very good at what he does.”