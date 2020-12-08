Murder warrant issued for killing of Imanuel Nduwayezu

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for a man in relation to the killing of Imanuel Nduwayezu on Dec. 1 in Rock Island.

Nduwayezu, 27, of Rock Island, was shot at 1:31 p.m. outside Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., Deputy Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said in a news release. Nduwayezu was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he was pronounced dead.

The warrant is for Thadeus S. Gray, 19, according to the Rock Island Police Department. His bail has been set at $1,000,000.

Police believe Gray may be with a 17-year-old girl, Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer. Police believe she is with him voluntarily. She is considered an endangered runaway. She was last seen at her Rock Island home on Dec. 1.

Gray is described as around 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 185 pounds, according to the police. His hair is black and he has brown eyes.

Bernauer is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 130 pounds, police said. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She wears a nose ring.

The police ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” app.

