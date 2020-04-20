'Music and laughter are good medicine': Remote learning in the Quad-Cities includes lessons in viola and ukulele

As schools across the nation and locally shift to remote learning during Covid-19 closures, many Quad-Cities’ youth are keeping their lessons in music, art and other subjects going with the aid of technology and dedicated instructors. Students are finding a way to ensure their skills stay sharp.
Evelyn D’Avis, an 11-year-old fifth grader at McKinley Elementary in Davenport, is home from school like other children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While she’s off her regular schedule, she is continuing to connect to voice, instrumental and even art lessons through video conferencing tools.
Barring some audio lags and other challenges, D’Avis said continuing with her lessons means a lot to her.
“I like doing the practices and all that,” she said. “I like doing the videos. It just feels a little bit more close to normal right now. I do want to see my friends in person still, but I know I can’t.”
D’Avis is getting to virtually interact with her music and art teachers, as well as her castmates from the Center for Living Arts. According to its website, the center is closed and all classes, shows and rehearsals are postponed/cancelled at this time. Located in Rock Island, the center was slated for Disney High School Musical, Jr., performances at the end of April and early May.
D’Avis said recently some of the castmates from that show and the director joined together on Zoom to hold a sing-a-long.
“It was really funny,” she said. “Everyone is singing along at different times because of the audio lag.”
During a viola lesson, D’Avis said all of the students were asked to mute their microphones as they played along so the instructor would not get off track due to hearing everyone play at different speeds.
In addition to keeping her schedule as normal as possible with lessons, D’Avis said she is also enjoying keeping in touch with friends during the social distancing time through video games and phone calls.
Sarah Bradley, D’Avis’ mom, said she’s glad to see the regular lessons her daughter participates in continue virtually and on a relatively similar schedule.
“It helps,” she said. “It gives them routine. Monday was theater, and it was before, and Tuesday was voice, and it was before. It gives them some routine.”
The other side of the coin of engaged students able to carry on with their lessons is a slew of instructors who are quickly adapting to virtual lessons. Instructor Christina Heald said she has been busy learning the ins and outs of using Zoom and Facebook Live to conduct her piano and ukulele lessons for clients. She’s also busy setting up online payment methods and figuring out the other nuts and bolts of moving online.
Along with so many other businesses, Heald’s Geneseo studio, Musical Memories, was shut down due to Covid-19 following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. In addition to operating her studio and community center classes and other engagements, Heald’s usual schedule includes a busy slate of 10 to 12 private lessons almost every night of the week. Now that schedule is down to about half as many private lessons, all online.
Heald said she feels fortunate to continue on in the manner she has and that it lifts her spirits to see her students’ faces. She said her normal half-hour private lessons have been extended to an hour to allow for technical glitches and the silliness that ensues as she catches up with her students.
Heald said private lessons now include time for introducing family pets over video chat and showing off the paper hearts students have hung in their windows. The hearts are part of a widespread movement showing community support during these challenging times. Like her students and so many others, Heald said she’s put a large window display of hearts at Musical Memories.
Heald said she’s setting up a virtual piano recital and continuing with her ukulele group jam sessions. She said she knows it’s not perfect, but she’s trying the best she can.
“I’m just trying to keep everything afloat,” she said. “I know parents are trying to resume some normal activities for the kids. I'm just happy the phone is ringing.”
Heald said she is in contact with instructors across the country who, like her, are moving to virtual lessons and who are advertising for new clients. She said some instructors are experiencing more difficulties than others.
Heald said she completely understands some families have had to put music lessons on pause as they adjust to financial challenges and other Covid-19 related struggles. For those who can, she said, she’s happy to keep showing up for those clients.
Whether working with an instructor or not, Heald said she encourages all the kids at home to find a way to keep making music, whether that’s dusting off a parent’s old band instrument from the closet, making a guitar out of a shoe box, or singing along to the radio.
“Music and laughter is the best medicine,” she said. “ It makes the outside worries melt away for a little bit. It’s good coping skills to always have music.”
