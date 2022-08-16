National and local organizations campaign for school success

As students prepare to embark on the 2022-2023 school year, organizations across the Quad-Cities have worked to ensure they’re equipped with the support, supplies or items they need to be successful in the classroom.

'Help Local Kids Learn'

This Saturday, the eight-annual “Help Local Kids Learn” program will wrap up its three-week school donation campaign. The program is a partnership between Ross Stores, Inc and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). Starting July 30, shoppers at Quad-City Ross “Dress for Less” locations could make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

Beginning July 30th, customers in Quad Cities can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, through August 21st. Ross will then match the first $400,000 raised through customer contributions.

All funds raised at each store will directly benefit the BGCA, with 80% being siphoned back to a Club in the same community as the store’s location.

“BGCA and Ross’ strong partnership of many years is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens,” Fred Shuey, senior vice president of Ross, said in a press release.

According to program representatives, every five-dollar donation equates to one thirty-minute of homework help for a student attending a Club, and every $15 donation helps keep a student safe after school.

“We are excited about these national partnerships that support our after-school and summer programming. These funds provide a significant impact on our daily program,” Stacey Bomleny, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley representative, said. “These partnerships also provide a shared commitment to our mission to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

Ross is also the national sponsor of BGCA’s “Power Hour: Making Minutes Count” program, which provides Club members a safe space to complete their homework, with support and help from professional staff and volunteers.

'Great Futures Fueled Here'

In another BGCA partnership, Murphy USA Inc. kicked off the second phase of its “Great Futures Fueled Here” campaign on August 4.

Similar to the Ross campaign, Quad-Citians can make a monetary donation toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley at the checkout of local Murphy gas stations. Murphy invites customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $5 or $10 at the pump or in-store. The campaign will run until Nov. 1.

According to Renee Bacon, senior vice president of sales and operations at Murphy, it’s raised close to four million dollars for local Clubs across the nation since the program’s inception in 2020.

“With nearly 1,650 stores across 27 states, we are dedicated to giving back in the communities we live, work, and serve,” she stated in a press release.

In total, the campaign has raised $3 million for the BGCA since it began in 2020. This year, Murphy committed to raising an additional $500,000.

The campaign runs in two phases annually; phase one runs from April 6 to July 5.

The BGCA serves around 4.3 million young people every year.

Wasted Talent School Supply Drive

Wasted Talent, a creative media label and networking platform based out of the Quad-Cities, launched a school supply drive last Friday to collect a laundry list of supplies for local schools. The drive will run until August 26.

A’jye Clark-Williams, an artist with the label, got the idea to organize the drive after attending a three-day camp hosted by the Buffalo Rebellion Coalition, a group of grassroots labor, and climate and racial justice organizations.

“That kind of sparked the idea for us to go back home and use the resources we have,” he said. “I thought this was something we could do quick, something that would show people that we’re active. People are grabbing school supplies anyways, so I pulled a couple of strings. I have some friends that work in the schools that got me in touch with a couple district members, and got it rolling.”

The drive has a main drop-off site at Truth Temple Ministry Church on 514 Brown St. in Davenport.

After the drive concludes, Clark-Williams said he’ll work with the Family Liason of Davenport Community Schools to disperse the supplies.

“We’ve got a bunch of notebooks and other things already,” he said. “After we sort it all out, we’ll divide up and look to the district to figure out when and what places need them most.”

Wasted Talent has ambassadors rounding up supplies across the Illinois side as well. Clark-Williams said he’s working on connecting with the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 to donate supplies.

“We do have a big community here, and there are a lot of people that want to help,” Clark-Williams said. “I just really want to let people that it’s not too difficult to start something like this.”

“Cash for Classrooms”

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. kicked off its annual “Cash for Classrooms” round-up campaign on August 3. The campaign funds Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.

Customers stopping at Quad-City Casey’s stores can round up their purchases at the register, or make a monetary donation, toward the grant program until Sept. 6. Additionally, those with the Casey’s Rewards App can turn their reward points into cash and donate to their local school choice through the app.

The grants range from $3,000 to $50,000–awarded to schools throughout states that have Casey’s locations. The focus of the grants is to fund the purchases of needed materials, physical improvements, teacher development and community engagement initiatives.

Applications for the Cash for Classrooms grant open on Oct. 1 and close on Nov. 30. Casey’s will review and award the grants to schools and educators in March.

Spokesperson Kendrew Panyanouvong said the grant program aligns closely with Casey’s mission.

“We believe schools are at the heart of each of our communities we serve,” he said. “These grants help ensure students have updated facilities and provide more opportunities for students and teachers with needed resources to make them successful, and that includes educators and schools in the Quad-Cities.”

Panyanouvong nodded to the generosity of Casey’s guests willing to invest in education initiatives for their community.

In 2020, the program’s debut year, Casey’s raised $1 million in the form of 99 Cash for Classrooms grants. Last year, Casey’s awarded $1 million to 89 K-12 schools.