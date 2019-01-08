Employees of Davenport schools had until Friday to opt for early retirement, and 31 certified staff members, two administrators and 26 classified staff members took the deal.
Davenport is adhering to the administration’s two-year plan — which includes drastic and controversial cuts — under the state’s guidance. On Dec. 11, the Iowa School Budget Review Committee approved the district's plan to cut $13 million in two years.
The plan called for cutting 83 certified staff positions, including teachers, nurses, media specialists, counselors and coaches at all levels. The board approved a “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” on Nov. 26, in a bid to encourage early retirements instead of layoffs.
Union representative Toby Paone had previously estimated “between 40 and 50” Davenport teachers would accept the incentive.
“The 31 number is a little disappointing, but I also know there are many teachers waiting until the 2019-2020 school year when they will finally retire,” he said. “They’re not ready to go yet."
The Davenport school board overspent its budget authority the last three years at the recommendation of former superintendent Art Tate. The state has required it to pay back the overspending and balance its budget.
To qualify for the deal, staff needed to be at least 55 years old and have 15 years or more of in-district experience. They must resign or retire; they can’t move from full- to part-time to qualify.
The administration’s two-year plan called for the reduction of three administrators due to “restructuring of leadership in (the) central office,” but Paone said other administrators could be cut or may not be replaced if they retire.
An AFSCME Council 61 representative did not respond for comment on the classified staff, who work in maintenance, custodial, cafeteria, clerical and transportation capacities.
Davenport has not released the names of the staff members, and it is unclear which employees will need to be replaced or at what salary. Other positions might be eliminated through natural attrition, as well, which could reduce the number of layoffs necessary.
The district previously estimated the early retirement plan would save about $500,000.
Paone said he expects more certified staff members to take the early retirement in the 2019-2020 school year.
“They’re in their late 50s, early 60s, and the cost of health insurance is going up,” he said. “They have to stretch whatever dollars they get over the course of five years.”