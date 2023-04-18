Former Augustana College president Steve Bahls and his wife, Jane, are establishing a scholarship honoring Nelly Cheboi, a 2016 alumna and the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year.

The "Nelly Cheboi Endowed Scholarship" will be awarded to international students at Augie demonstrating financial need and academic merit.

The Bahls committed $50,000 to founding the scholarship; the funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar through Augie trustee Murry Gerber's matching challenge. The first award is anticipated after the fund matures in three years.

Cheboi — who grew up in Mogotio, Kenya — is the co-founder and CEO of TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled technology by building computer labs in schools in rural Kenya. She was named the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year in December for her work in bridging the digital divide, also winning the $600,000 "Elevate Prize" to further support TechLit Africa's services.

During his presidency, Bahls oversaw significant growth in international student enrollment. He said the creation of the Nelly Cheboi scholarship recognized her work to expand digital literacy and highlighted her as a role model for Augustana students.

“She is someone who had an idea, who was told that idea could never be implemented,” he said in a news release. “She persisted, used her Augustana-taught critical thinking and analytical skills to start this wonderful organization. We want to honor her and send a message to students who receive this award: Don’t be shy in your ambitions and set your goals high.”

The Bahls met Cheboi in 2011 when their church, Trinity Lutheran in Moline, sponsored her room and board at Augie. Today, they consider her an adopted daughter, spending holidays together and connecting several times throughout the year.

Additionally, Jane Bahls chairs the TechLit Africa board.

To her, it's been a joy to see Cheboi follow her dreams and empower young people to gain employable skills with the option of staying in their home communities.

“For these kids, it’s fun and engaging,” Jane Bahls said in the news release. “It provides them real opportunities for working online; they are learning all of those skills. It’s exciting. Not because I love technology but because I love the idea of their rise out of poverty.”

The Bahls also created the "Steven and Jane Bahls Scholarship," which provides financial assistance to full-time students demonstrating financial need.

For more information, contact Nicole Lauer at 309-794-7645.