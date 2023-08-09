Dr. Jeremy Thomas, a Texas native, has felt a warm welcome from the Quad-Cities since beginning his presidency at Black Hawk College in June.

"I've had a really good time getting to know people in and around the Quad-Cities," he said. "I've been invited to more stuff than I could possibly ever attend."

Growing up around eastern Texas' timber industry — and married to an Ohio-raised "Midwestern girl" — Thomas and his family met the area with a sense of familiarity.

"So, this (the Quad-Cities) looks a little bit like home," he said.

On campus, Thomas credits the energy from the Black Hawk community.

"The way I often describe it, is everybody is really pulling hard and trying to get us somewhere," he said. "My challenge is getting all of that energy to flow in one direction — because we have stuff going on all the time, across the whole district. That's exciting."

So far, Thomas has focused on getting to know the college and the surrounding community — hoping to identify needs, wants and how best to tailor those toward students and the community.

The number one thing he's learned?

"…They want to see more college leadership," Thomas said.

Whether it's volunteering at campus events, or even just showing up and being present — Thomas wants the Black Hawk community to expect to see their new president getting involved.

Thomas describes his leadership style as "leading from the middle."

"If you're leading from the front, it becomes about you," he explained. "If you lead from the back, it's about making sure you never get hit, because everybody's out in front."

By leading from the middle, Thomas can both take control and step back when needed.

Moving forward, Thomas looks forward to expanding Black Hawk's direct to workforce-based programs, especially advanced manufacturing.

"We're going to have that kind of introduction training on both the QC and East campuses," he said. "That's really geared towards getting people into manufacturing at an entry level, so then that 'wets their appetite' to want to keep going."

Black Hawk's ongoing $40.8 million renovation project at the Quad-Cities campus excites Thomas, too.

"We want to draw students back to campus, and that's a great opportunity to do that," he said.

Still, with the pandemic likely forever changing the student learning landscape, Thomas plans to continue exploring and offering different ways of delivering classes at Black Hawk, be it in-person, virtual or hybrid.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in higher education, Thomas served as the Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) provost prior to Black Hawk.

"My background has predominantly been in enrollment. So, how do we tell a new generation that we (higher education) serve a purpose?" he said. "Today's generation (of college students) want to be able to see that checkered flag from where they start, and we have to be able to connect those dots for them."

While perceptions may vary, Thomas believes the purpose of higher education is workforce development.

"We are a pathway to getting employment," he said. "We don't go to school just to be smarter, we go to school to provide. We have to express that, and I don't think we've always done a particularly good job of that in higher education."

Funding will continue to be a challenge, Thomas suspects, prompting higher education leaders to "get more creative" with donors and business partnerships.

Thomas also hopes to translate his experience working with local industry partners.

"…In responding to how to meet their needs," he said. "And, at the same time, meet the education side."

To illustrate this, Thomas shared an anecdote from his tenure at OCCC, where the school formed a partnership with Prairie Surf Media within roughly two months for an intensive 'Grips & Electric' course to meet upscaled workforce demands.

"We responded immediately to what they needed," he said. "Now, they're working into a more stackable credential."

To him, the biggest higher education issue right now is a hesitancy towards change.

"Today's higher education system is built off the Industrial Revolution … We've had two or three different types of revolutions since then, including the digital one, so the world has changed," Thomas said. "We've got to have those mixed modalities in order to meet students' needs — the school that figures that out is gonna be the one that really makes an impact on student learning."

Simply offering those non-traditional options to students isn't enough, he continued, Black Hawk should aim to "be better than just about anybody else."

"It has to be quality, (students) have to actually learn and have outcomes on the other side."

