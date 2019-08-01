Davenport Community Schools announced Dr. Robert Kobylski as its new superintendent on Thursday after a lengthy certification process that had delayed his hire.
Previously the superintendent at Nicolet High and Fox Reynolds Fox Point-Bayside School Districts in Wisconsin, Kobylski will start immediately.
In a statement, board member Julie DeSalvo said the board is excited to have Kobylski join the district. "We are looking forward to a new beginning and are excited for the many good things ahead for the students, staff and community. We are confident in the new leadership that Dr. Kobylski will bring to the Davenport Community School District.”
Originally announced as the replacement for Dr. Arthur Tate in February, certification issues prevented Kobylski from assuming the role until now. Kobylski was certified in Wisconsin through WiscAd, an alternative program specific to the state, which the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners did not accept. After renewing his Illinois license — earned through his Ph.D. program at Loyola — he enrolled in coursework to fill the gaps from his licensure in 1999.