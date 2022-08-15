New East Moline Early Learning Center opens for at-risk children this week

East Moline has a new state-of-the-art school for children ages three to five. The East Moline Early Learning Center officially opened on Monday to preschoolers who require early interventions.

There are currently 200 children enrolled at the center, split evenly between two sessions. The center holds a morning session from 8:30 to 11:00, and an afternoon session from noon to 2:30.

Principal Melissa McCullough said all aspects of the new school were designed with children and families in mind, and she looked forward to welcome children into the new space.

"Our Early Learning Center is the first of its kind in the area, and will be instrumental in fostering early childhood education for years to come within the community," she said. "We're excited to share this great opportunity. Seeing the joy, wonder and excitement in the eyes of young children as they experience all the new opportunities this school will provide will be impactful."

McCullough said she hopes to expand the Early Learning Center in the future with support from the community and East Moline School District No. 37 Board of Education.

"This dream to provide rich, high-quality education for our youngest learners has come alive, and will positively impact the entire district for years to come," she said.

When describing the new facility, McCullough dubbed it "innovative, welcoming and functional.

"Multiple district departments collaborated with our design team to ensure all aspects of the building featured state-of-the art components," she said.

In terms of technology, McCullough said the center's security systems use classroom-based devices that can signal emergencies quickly. The building features projection systems to facilitate activities like staff development and family engagement programs.

"Our classrooms and child restrooms were designed with student needs in mind," she said. "Classrooms are complete with built in storage areas, lockers and cubbies, teacher office space and child-size restrooms. With bright, floor-to-ceiling windows in each classroom, students can easily observe nature and science at eye level. Another key feature is our unique library area, which was a piece of character from the previous life of the building that we wanted to preserve."

The "character" McCullough is referring to includes a conversation pit under a natural-lighted atrium, where children will get to gather for reading and story time.

The Early Learning Center also boasts two indoor gymnasiums, and an outdoor playground.

"That will be a great place for children to engage in gross motor activities each day," McCullough said. "Outdoors, our playground is second to none. The playground surface consists of both rubber surfacing and synthetic turf, which accommodates all skill levels and sensory processing needs. Our vision was to provide inclusive play opportunities accessible to all children. Our school is situated on an expansive lot with mature trees, green-space and nature-inspired opportunities. For some children, opportunities to play outside and observe nature have been limited. We encourage messy play, exploration and curiosity."

For over 25 years, the preschool was previously housed in Wells Elementary School. Superintendent Kristin Humphries said the district had looked to establish a separate space for the center in its strategic plan.

Two years ago, the district chose to purchase a facility on 3100 4th Avenue.

"The board really wanted a facility down below the hill and Watertown area, because we didn't have any schools there. They also felt it was an underrepresented part of the community" Humphries said. "We believe schools build communities, and that was really important to our board."

McCullough said the center's design phase was a collaborative effort.

"We visited other programs, collaborated with other leaders and leaned into our experience with early childhood education, including best practices," she said. "Our goal was to create a new space to actualize our instructional vision for early childhood, while providing a bright, welcoming and inclusive environment--one conducive to expanding the scope of our early learning services and maximizing our early childhood enrollment."

Renovations for the center began roughly a year and a half ago. Humphries said they're still making minor upgrades, as the pandemic and labor shortage slowed the process, but that the building looks "incredible."

"I'm honored to work for this district, they've been really focused on bringing this strategic priority to light, and it's been a long time coming," Humphries said. "It will be, in my opinion, the preeminent early childhood facilities in the Quad-Cities, and I think we have great leadership there, we have amazing teachers and paraprofessionals."

McCullough seconds this.

"Our educators not only prepare our students for kindergarten, but they also build a foundation for learning through play-based activities. The benefits of unstructured play and even guided play are research-based. It facilitates skill development in language, social interaction, cognition, motor development and pre-readiness skill acquisition," she said. "While play tends to be replaced with rigorous academic instruction later, we know that it's the key to unlock potential in all areas of child development."

To enroll, children must undergo a developmental screening process through the BlackHawk Area Special Education. The screenings provide information to determine if a child is eligible to participate in the program, or eligible for specialized services referral.

"Unfortunately, not all children will qualify," McCullough said. "In that case, we partner with other agencies and care providers to link families up with some type of early learning programming, so they're exposed to developmentally appropriate opportunities prior to kindergarten."

As children begin their educational journeys at the new center this week, Humphries is proud of his colleagues on the board, and looks forward to how it will impact the district.

"It sends a big message that our board believes in early intervention and in supporting all of our learners," he said. "In East Moline schools, we have over 40 languages spoken and we have a lot of high poverty in the districts. So our board understands that early intervention is a big deal to get the kids prepared for elementary education."

The school will host a formal grand opening sometime in September. The district will send out a news release once the date is certified.