New elementary boundaries approved for Davenport schools

The Davenport School Board voted to approve elementary school boundary changes, a decision spurred by the closures of Washington, Buchanan and Monroe elementary schools next school year. 

Director Karen Gordon cast the lone vote against the proposed boundaries, saying she doesn't think she has all the information needed to make the right choice and is uncertain the changes are equitable. 

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth addressed equity, saying the new boundaries will open the potential for an additional Title I elementary building, or adjustments to the district's current Title I programming. 

“So, in our current landscape, we have the reduction of three Title I buildings, which I'm going to guess is an approximation of about $300,000 per building, that will be redistributed back throughout our system," he said. 

Representatives from Bray Architects, in collaboration with district leadership and the facilities master planning committee, presented initial boundary proposals to the board on Dec. 5. Following the meeting, all proposals alongside the existing boundary map were posted to the district website with a feedback submission form to gather input from families and community members.

Last week, district leadership issued a final call for feedback across district-wide communication channels, namely through the auto-dialer system. Schneckloth and his cabinet read, reviewed, and considered each submission and adjusted the initial boundary proposal based on the community feedback.

Here's an overview of Davenport elementary boundary changes:

  • Adams: This attendance boundary zone will expand to Fairmount St. and Hillandale Road, absorbing portions of former Buchanan neighborhoods. Former Adams neighborhoods near Hickory Grove Road and Central Park Ave. will shift into Wilson's attendance zone, also losing some neighborhoods surrounding Gaines and Harrison St. 
  • Fillmore: This boundary will greatly expand westward to Wisconsin Ave. It will also expand to the southeast, absorbing parts of Harrison's former attendance neighborhoods between Brady St. and Goose Creek Park. 
  • Truman: In another significant westward expansion, Truman's boundary will reach Fairmount and Hillandale down to Kimberly Road, absorbing most former Buchanan neighborhoods. 
  • Harrison: This boundary will move slightly past Veteran's Memorial Parkway to include neighborhoods in Fillmore's former attendance zone. It will also grow to include the Prairie Heights Park area from Eastern Ave to Kimberly, dipping into some former Garfield neighborhoods. 
  • Eisenhower: This boundary will move west towards Brady, including portions of Fillmore's former attendance zone. It will slightly expand to absorb some former Garfield neighborhoods near Central Park Ave. 
  • Garfield: Surrendering the Prairie Heights Park region, this boundary will shrink east of Kimberly, but expand to Kirkwood Blvd. The new boundary will absorb several former Washington neighborhoods between Arlington and Belle Aves., also dipping into small potions of former Madison and McKinley attendance zones.  
  • Jefferson: Absorbing most former Monroe neighborhoods, this boundary will grow to Division St. and will narrow to Gaines St. 
  • Madison: This boundary will expand to reach Gaines St., absorbing some former Jefferson neighborhoods. Moving east, it will reach the intersection of Arlington Ave. and 10th St. and include neighborhoods nearing 6th and Farnam St., dipping into some former McKinley neighborhoods.  
  • McKinley: This boundary expands southwest to Gaines and northeast to include more neighborhoods near Pheasant Creek Ave, pulling from Eisenhower's former attendance zone. It will absorb some former Madison neighborhoods near Farnam and Arlington and some Washington neighborhoods near Kirkwood Blvd. and Locust St. 
  • Jackson: This boundary will expand to 60th St. and Fairmount, absorbing a notable portion of Buchanan's former attendance zone. On the northeast side, it will shrink slightly to Waverly Road. 
  • Hayes: This boundary will grow toward Highway 6 and Rockingham Road to River Drive, including some former Buffalo and Jackson neighborhoods. It will absorb former Monroe neighborhoods from W 3rd St. to Division
  • Wilson: This boundary will absorb most former Monroe neighborhoods, expanding down to 3rd St. It's southwestern boundary will expand slightly to Waverly Road, dipping into some former Jackson neighborhoods. Former Adams neighborhoods near Central Park and Division St. would also fall into this boundary. 
  • Blue Grass: No change 
  • Walcott: This boundary expands slightly towards Wisconsin Ave. and could absorb some of Buchanan's western attendance zone. 
  • Buffalo: The northeastern boundary will narrow to Wisconsin Ave. and W River Drive, losing a portion of its former attendance zone to Hayes. 
Amelia Cross, a current Harrison fourth-grader, shared her concerns about the boundary changes during open forum. 

"It would be hard to make new friends; I would be uncomfortable. It would take time to adjust," she said. "I don’t think it’s fair that some kids stay at Harrison, but I have to leave along with kids in my neighborhood. I don't think it's fair that I would have to go to Fillmore, because it’s so much farther away than Harrison. I hope you change your mind and think about the fairness of this decision."

Cross' parents seconded the sentiments, calling on the board to introduce an option to allow students to remain at their former schools or "grandfather" some in. Among the changes, Schneckloth said, the district is discussing a transfer-request option. It would prioritize families displaced due to boundary changes and those requesting to stay at their original schools.

District officials now are working on transition letters to all district households and are planning transition activities to assign across district buildings, Schneckloth said.

"We have three buildings' worth of teachers that need to know where they’re going … our families in those buildings need to know where they’re going," he said. "It all hinges off this vote tonight." 

