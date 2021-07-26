New Moline mayor, new approach to Western Illinois University's riverfront campus

Both Rumler and Rayapati said they are encouraged by recent funding of a higher-education study of the Quad-Cities. A state grant of up to $500,000 will be used to assess "how programs are working or not working" in the region, Rumler said.

The last time an in-depth accounting of higher education was conducted locally was 2003. Many things have changed since then.

For instance, Rayapati noted that the Illinois Economic Policy Institute concluded that the state's budget impasses in 2015-2017 inflicted serious damage on state schools.

The two-year stalemate cost public colleges and universities more than 72,000 students, due in part to the elimination of programs and the need to greatly increase tuition, according to a study by the Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois.

The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic three years later delivered another substantial blow.

While no one knows how the return from the pandemic will impact colleges and universities around the country, Huang said he does not foresee a riverfront-campus enrollment reaching 3,000-to-5,000 students, which was a goal identified by previous leaders.

"That number was set years back," Huang said "I wish I knew what the rationale was."