New Moline mayor, new approach to Western Illinois University's riverfront campus

New city and university leadership are creating a different "tone" and a "reboot" of relations between Moline and Western Illinois University.
Just before the municipal election in the spring, former Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri sharply criticized WIU's leadership and revealed she hoped to attract a different university to the city's riverfront.
In early February — just seven weeks after Guiyou Huang took over as president of Western — Acri said languishing enrollment and passed-up development opportunities by WIU were disappointing.
In March, she said, "I informed the president that Moline could not afford any more time to wait."
Records obtained by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus subsequently revealed that Acri and others had been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land that will become available as the old I-74 bridge is demolished.
Attempts to woo Illinois were being made despite the presence of WIU's college of engineering just a mile away on the riverfront.
Acri accused WIU officials of "broken promises," including low enrollment numbers that "have hurt Moline's economy."
Since then, Western has been trying new approaches, including waivers for application fees, more marketing efforts and, most recently, a full-time recruitment specialist.
"We are really focused upon the future of the Quad-Cities campus," Huang last week.
While enrollment numbers for the fall semester are not yet complete, he hopes to see the numbers "stabilize" by August.
"We're edging closer to 70 percent retention on returning freshman," he said. "I'm hopeful we'll see a decent enrollment."
Another change is Moline's elected leadership, including Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, who unseated Acri in the April election. Rayapati is a professor of music at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Huang said he is willing to work with any mayor but said he is looking forward to working with Rayapati for specific reasons: "The new mayor is an academic," he said. "She understands higher ed."
And she said last week that she also understands the need to "strike a different tone" with WIU, saying, "My goal has always been to reboot that conversation with everyone around the same table."
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber was among Western's critics in the spring. He said the university needed a stronger direction and stronger leadership.
Asked last week whether Huang's leadership has satisfied any of his concerns, Rumler praised the new president.
"I think Guiyou is doing a great job," he said. "I've not been shy about sharing our ongoing concerns. He's listening."
Both Rumler and Rayapati said they are encouraged by recent funding of a higher-education study of the Quad-Cities. A state grant of up to $500,000 will be used to assess "how programs are working or not working" in the region, Rumler said.
The last time an in-depth accounting of higher education was conducted locally was 2003. Many things have changed since then.
For instance, Rayapati noted that the Illinois Economic Policy Institute concluded that the state's budget impasses in 2015-2017 inflicted serious damage on state schools.
The two-year stalemate cost public colleges and universities more than 72,000 students, due in part to the elimination of programs and the need to greatly increase tuition, according to a study by the Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois.
The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic three years later delivered another substantial blow.
While no one knows how the return from the pandemic will impact colleges and universities around the country, Huang said he does not foresee a riverfront-campus enrollment reaching 3,000-to-5,000 students, which was a goal identified by previous leaders.
"That number was set years back," Huang said "I wish I knew what the rationale was."
The new mayor said she understands better than most the struggle colleges and universities face as they try to adapt to so many changes, including ongoing shifts in important demographics. Her 20 years as a professor at Augustana have prepared her, she said, for understanding many of the challenges WIU is facing.
"At a private, liberal-arts college, you're involved with recruitment in many ways," she said. "I want to support Western and the things they do very well."
Regarding efforts to attract another university to the riverfront, Rayapati said, "I'm not in those discussions."
Rumler, however, said he will continue to talk with the University of Illinois and others about the Quad-City area.
"It's not about replacing (WIU)," he said. "It's where gaps are. I'm keeping dialogue open."
While Huang declined to comment on the University of Illinois specifically, he noted the university already has a local presence, along with other colleges and universities.
"We could do a better job of partnering together," he said. "A university brings only value to a community. (WIU riverfront) is a beautiful campus, very dedicated faculty and staff. I'm really looking forward to growth in coming years."