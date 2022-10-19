New mural at Rock Island's Youth Hope

Youth Hope students provided feedback in the design process, colored a large portion of the mural and were mentored on building community relationships, decision-making, teamwork, communication and artistic vision.
Students from Jane Addams and Lincoln-Irving Elementary Schools in Moline arrived to school by foot by or wheel on Wednesday to celebrate "Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day." Earlier this month, Gov. Pritzker formally proclaimed Oct. 12 as Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day to promote active lifestyles for children and support eco-friendly transportation practices.
The Davenport Community School District will soon release a community-wide survey to all district households in an effort to gather input for its long-range facilities master plan. The district's long-range facilities plan will guide the grade configuration, number of school buildings and facility investments for the near future and beyond. The survey outlines potential long-term plans for district buildings and asks community members for feedback on two potential grade configurations.
A look into the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP), which allows prisoners at the East Moline Correctional Facility to obtain a four-year, liberal arts degree. A former student sheds light on the impact APEP has had since his release.
Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and the Iowa Quad Cities Rotary Clubs have joined forces to launch a new anti-bullying program for 97 Iowa Quad-Cities kindergarten classrooms, promoting messages of self-empowerment and kindness through age-appropriate storytelling and activities. The program centers around the book "Who Am I?" by renowned school psychologist Suzanne Mulcahy.