New mural at Rock Island's Youth Hope

On Tuesday, Youth Hope in Rock Island unveiled a mural on north wall of its youth center on 2707 11th Street. 

The Rock Island Rotary Club initiated the mural project for their 2022 Rotary District service project. 

Youth Hope students, volunteers, and staff worked together on the project. 

Youth Hope students provided feedback in the design process, colored a large portion of the mural and were mentored on building community relationships, decision-making, teamwork, communication and artistic vision.

