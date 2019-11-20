New rules for seclusion and restraint in Iowa schools advance through state board

New rules for seclusion and restraint in Iowa schools moved forward Wednesday, kicking off a 108-day timeline to solicit more public comments and move the rules to the administrative rules committee.
The Iowa Board of Education re-noticed the new rules, this time bolstered with input from more than 90 stakeholders.
“This continues to be a very good process,” said Nicole Proesch, legal counsel and administrative rules coordinator for the Department of Education, during the board meeting in Des Moines. “What you see in front of you is our best attempt to try to thread the needle.
“We know not everyone is going to be happy,” she said, adding that petitioners and districts weren’t necessarily “on the same page.”
The ACLU of Iowa and six attorneys filed a petition in 2017 that the Department of Education revise Iowa Administrative Code pertaining to seclusion and restraint in schools.
“To be clear, what the ACLU is asking for is a limit,” Daniel Zeno, the ACLU of Iowa’s policy director, said during open comment. “The goal of this is to limit emotional trauma.”
While Zeno urged the board to re-notice the rules, he said the ACLU still had concerns with the same three catching points Proesch was instructed to seek feedback on: the use of “serious” physical injury as opposed to “bodily”; time frames to notify parents; and the exemption period for districts to enlarge their rooms. While two years was initially proposed, the latest draft allows for five.
“What we know is five years is way too long,” Zeno said, adding that black students and students with disabilities were especially vulnerable to misuse of the practices. “We’ve been on this journey for two years already. We think that period should be shortened.”
State board member Angela English also said she was “very disappointed” to see the extension to five years.
“They could use their PPEL money,” she said. “Schools have that money available.”
The five-year period is only for getting the room big enough; if the rules are passed, all of the other guidelines would be implemented immediately.
“The goal of crisis intervention is de-escalation,” said Dave Tilly, deputy director for the division of learning and results. “These should be used as little as possible, for as short of a time as possible.”
Still, the rules don’t actually prescribe a cap for how long a student can be secluded or restrained.
In the case of misuse, Proesch said there were several options, depending on who files what: Parents could file for due process, administrators could file against the teacher through the Board of Educational Examiners, or districts could be cited by the Department of Education. The process might also change depending on if the student is receiving special education services.
A public hearing for the rules is scheduled for Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines. Written and oral comments on the rule can be directed to Proesch until 4:30 p.m. on the same date.
If there ends up being a problem, the rules could always be changed again, too, Tilly told the board.
“While we’re spending a lot of time on those few sticking point issues, we feel strongly that this set of rules really rolls the ball forward for the kids of Iowa,” he said.