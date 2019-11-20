New rules for seclusion and restraint in Iowa schools advance through state board

New rules for seclusion and restraint in Iowa schools moved forward Wednesday, kicking off a 108-day timeline to solicit more public comments and move the rules to the administrative rules committee.

The Iowa Board of Education re-noticed the new rules, this time bolstered with input from more than 90 stakeholders.

“This continues to be a very good process,” said Nicole Proesch, legal counsel and administrative rules coordinator for the Department of Education, during the board meeting in Des Moines. “What you see in front of you is our best attempt to try to thread the needle.

“We know not everyone is going to be happy,” she said, adding that petitioners and districts weren’t necessarily “on the same page.”

The ACLU of Iowa and six attorneys filed a petition in 2017 that the Department of Education revise Iowa Administrative Code pertaining to seclusion and restraint in schools.

“To be clear, what the ACLU is asking for is a limit,” Daniel Zeno, the ACLU of Iowa’s policy director, said during open comment. “The goal of this is to limit emotional trauma.”