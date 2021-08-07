New St. Ambrose University president looks to address next generation of higher learning

“We have to make sure people are obtaining degrees, not just accessing them,” Novak said.

Despite not being able to offer finalized plans at this time, Novak said she is interested in instituting a system of stackable credentials. These courses would offer small, nine-credit certification courses that could either be taken on their own or “stacked” towards a degree. The courses would be geared towards labor-force specific topics, like data management, that would lead to proficiencies for a specific career.

These courses would help to address the ever-changing job market demands that are increasingly seeking employees with online technical skills, according to Novak. They would also enable students to stop and start their degrees at a lower cost than a typical full-time residential college experience.

Novak said she would like to wait to speak with community members, business leaders, and students before moving forward with any educational developments.

“Pathways are most efficient when we have done proper listening,” Novak said.

Prioritizing building relationships with local and national employers is essential to helping increase the mobility of SAU students in the workforce, according to Novak.