New St. Ambrose University president looks to address next generation of higher learning

As the new president of St. Ambrose University, Dr. Amy C. Novak intends to answer one of the most pressing questions universities and colleges face today: "What does the next generation of higher education look like?"
Novak’s prior experience equipped her to answer this question. With degrees in history, economics and interdisciplinary leadership, Novak worked with nonprofits, underrepresented populations and other organizations before her career in academia.
She worked in multiple administrative roles at Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota since 2008 and was promoted to president of the university in 2013.
The Quad-City Times Editorial Board met with Novak on Aug. 4 to talk about her future plans for the university and surrounding community. Novak became the 14th president of St. Ambrose on Saturday.
She succeeded Sister Joan Lescinski, who served as president for the past 14 years.
One of Novak’s main goals is to diversify the student population at SAU, making room for underrepresented groups such as first-generation students and students of color.
“To simply talk is insufficient,” Novak said.
In order to cater to a more diversified student population and increase graduation rates, Novak said that she would like to increase the amount of educational pathways offered at SAU.
“We have to make sure people are obtaining degrees, not just accessing them,” Novak said.
Despite not being able to offer finalized plans at this time, Novak said she is interested in instituting a system of stackable credentials. These courses would offer small, nine-credit certification courses that could either be taken on their own or “stacked” towards a degree. The courses would be geared towards labor-force specific topics, like data management, that would lead to proficiencies for a specific career.
These courses would help to address the ever-changing job market demands that are increasingly seeking employees with online technical skills, according to Novak. They would also enable students to stop and start their degrees at a lower cost than a typical full-time residential college experience.
Novak said she would like to wait to speak with community members, business leaders, and students before moving forward with any educational developments.
“Pathways are most efficient when we have done proper listening,” Novak said.
Prioritizing building relationships with local and national employers is essential to helping increase the mobility of SAU students in the workforce, according to Novak.
Throughout all of the professional development, community outreach, and start of her new job, Novak intends to lean on her faith.
“I, unapologetically," Novak said, "am a faith-filled person."