No ‘credible’ threats of school violence, Iowa public safety agency says

DES MOINES — No “specific or credible threats” of violence toward any school in Iowa have been discovered by the state’s public safety department, according to a news release issued late Thursday, on a day when parents across the state received notices that schools were monitoring anonymous and vague nationwide threats of violence in schools.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a news release at 5:30 p.m. Thursday saying it was aware of the social media threats and was working with law enforcement partners “to assess and analyze open source reporting for specific threats.”
“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats toward any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” Pat Waymire, assistant director of the department’s Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, said in the news release. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”
According to the department, the anonymous social media posts have declared Friday as “American School Shooting Day” and warn of the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats in schools.
The state public safety department recommended parents and guardians discuss with students the appropriate use of social media, and that if anyone sees something suspicious, to report it to local law enforcement.
Groups representing Iowa teachers, school administrators and school boards issued a joint statement decrying the social media threats.
“The social media threat of an ‘American School Shooting Day’ is appalling. Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it’s unacceptable,” the joint statement said. “We know our school personnel will do everything in their power to keep our students safe. They need all of us to stand with them in that effort.”
The statement was issued by the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards, and the School Administrators of Iowa.
“We ask Iowans across the state to support our educators and the students they serve. Community support is important every day and especially when threats of violence and hateful language ricochet around social media,” the statement said.