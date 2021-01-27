No longer interim superintendent, Schneckloth prepared to tackle what's ahead for Davenport schools

The district’s progress on those issues will be among the topics addressed Thursday at a state education board meeting.

Asked for a preview of that report, Schneckloth focused on work the district’s school board has been doing and efforts to improve the Davenport schools’ violence prevention and crisis response.

“We’ve been working on our school board professional development and goals there,” he said. “We are moving along and accomplishing a lot of the goals that are on that.”

That includes creating a finance committee that makes regular reports to the rest of the school board, he said.

“Those are the types of systems that we’re putting in place that will outlast anybody that is on the school board and administration,” he said. “Those are the kinds of things that are going to ensure that we stay financially stable in the future.”

The crisis response and violence prevention efforts have included establishing a consensus among district staff on the importance of the issue being a priority for the district. It also includes uniform training for staff that will give them a consistent set of actions to take should violence such as a fight occur at a building.