Last week’s bone-chilling cold snap may have shut down the Quad Cities, but for Bettendorf High School students, the learning didn’t stop just because school was closed.
Bettendorf is one of the only schools in the area to have “eLearning” days; the district first used the plans in the high school last week to keep students on top off lessons during their days off.
“For the extenuating circumstances and the short notice, I’d say it was very effective,” said Joy Kelly, the high school principal. “Ideally, I would like where the staff has more planning time and the students have more training.”
Eventually, Kelly said she wants to incorporate eLearning days throughout the year, even if there isn’t “inclement weather” preventing normal class meetings.
“There are hardly any work environments anymore where you don’t have some sort of online responsibility,” she said.
Teachers conducted their eLearning work in myriad ways, whether it was posting an assignment for submission, providing power points with their lessons recorded over each slide, having class “meet” over a video chat, or conducting one-on-one mini-lessons, in the case of band.
Iowa does not grant any time toward a district’s 1,080 hours of 180 days for eLearning days. Bettendorf will still need to make up the missing instruction time.
Hannah Ulrich, 17, a senior in AP Psychology, said she thought the digital learning was especially beneficial for AP students.
“The AP test doesn’t change, no matter the snow days, so it was helpful to keep going,” she said.
Students in non-AP classes said they still reaped the benefits from continuing their studies because it helps the pacing once they get back to school.
“The only thing I’m concerned about is, with all these snow days, it’s going to make it harder,” said John Eaton, a 17-year-old senior. “It’s all bunched up, so it’s a bit of a struggle.”
Kelly said a school survey determined that “less than 10 percent” of students had “limited or no” internet access at home, though she said that didn’t break out whether the internet was slow, or could only be accessed through a parent’s phone, or if they had no access.
“Less than 10 percent — that’s still a significant number,” she said. “That’s 150 kids.”
To address the needs of those students, Kelly said the district was pursuing a grant for hotspots that could be checked out from the library.
“That’s one of the things I’m always really mindful of, from an equity standpoint, making sure students have that access, have that opportunity to learn, and that we’re being responsive so they have what they need,” she said.
Until then, teachers were still able to prepare paper copies of the work on Monday for the next few days for their students to pick up.
To make the eLearning plans work, Kelly said students need to be prepared, particularly for students receiving special education services.
“Long term, we’d have to start putting provisions in individualized education plans that address this,” she said.
Ulrich said she heard some classes were having issues with the video classrooms, and Kelly said she’d encourage teachers to only use tools students were familiar with.
Band teacher Chris Saito said the eLearning went “better than anticipated,” but that he didn’t know the best way to prepare students with the online tools.
“When do we do that? Do we take school time, when they’re actually with us, to teach them how to do this remotely?” he said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily the best use of time, but if there’s some sort of video … that can show kids how to do that — I don’t think we did quite enough research, as a building, as a staff, as a student body to do it very, very effectively throughout the building.”
For a first run, though, everyone interviewed said it helpful and that at least parts of it were worth pursuing.
“I think that is the future. Never that it would replace direct instruction,” Kelly said. “Nothing can replace that.”