No school resource officers for Rock Island-Milan schools

“We’re just now going to dig into it,” Sparkman said. “We just found out about it this week.”

Because school board members voted on July 15 to open the school year remotely because of COVID-19, administrators have a bit more time to make necessary adjustments. Students were originally scheduled to return Aug. 3. Now students are not scheduled to return to school buildings until Sept. 8, if health conditions allow. At that time, some students would work fully remotely while others would engage in a blended learning plan that would see students on campus two days each week on an "A/B" schedule.

RIPD’s announcement comes on the heels of a June 9 request made by Rock Island-Milan school board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris for the district to consider the elimination of SROs. At the June 9 board meeting she said she did not believe the SRO model was the best for students, and she advocated for a preventative program, rather than a model that supports a “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Nationally, school districts are reconsidering contracts with police departments because of concerns about disparities in school-based arrests of minority students and the criminalization of poor decisions made by young students.