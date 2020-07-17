No school resource officers for Rock Island-Milan schools

School officials said they were reviewing their next steps following a Friday announcement by the Rock Island Police Department that the Rock Island-Milan School District’s two school resource officer positions will go unfilled for the 2020-2021 school year because of a shortage of officers.
According to a release issued by RIPD, Chief of Police Jeff VenHuizen informed administrators of the change July 14. VenHuizen said the department had experienced staffing shortages over the past year because of retirements and other factors that prevented candidates from attending the police academy.
VenHuizen said once staffing numbers stabilized the department would revisit the program with school officials.
District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said Friday that administrators would begin reviewing how district funds for Rock Island-Milan’s portion of the SRO contracts would be reallocated and how the district would maintain ties with RIPD. She said the discussion so far had included possibly having beat officers check into school buildings to introduce themselves and maintaining some programming in the classroom.
Sparkman said security for district events was contracted separately, but she said the details of how that would work out remained to be seen. She said if RIPD was having staffing shortages, there might be questions about how district events would be covered.
“We’re just now going to dig into it,” Sparkman said. “We just found out about it this week.”
Because school board members voted on July 15 to open the school year remotely because of COVID-19, administrators have a bit more time to make necessary adjustments. Students were originally scheduled to return Aug. 3. Now students are not scheduled to return to school buildings until Sept. 8, if health conditions allow. At that time, some students would work fully remotely while others would engage in a blended learning plan that would see students on campus two days each week on an "A/B" schedule.
RIPD’s announcement comes on the heels of a June 9 request made by Rock Island-Milan school board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris for the district to consider the elimination of SROs. At the June 9 board meeting she said she did not believe the SRO model was the best for students, and she advocated for a preventative program, rather than a model that supports a “school-to-prison pipeline.”
Nationally, school districts are reconsidering contracts with police departments because of concerns about disparities in school-based arrests of minority students and the criminalization of poor decisions made by young students.
In a story for The Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times last month, school administrators said local districts had been utilizing SROs for decades. Several local superintendents said SROs played a vital role in their districts by responding to crisis situations, enhancing communication between students and staff, serving as role models and providing important instruction.
The use of SROs is widespread throughout both Rock Island County and Scott County school districts. Last school year, Rock Island-Milan had two SROs for its 13 school buildings and 6,337 students. That same year, Moline-Coal Valley utilized four SROs for its 14 school buildings and 7,255 students. Only Hampton and Carbon Cliff-Barstow officials reported they did not have SROs on campus, although Hampton said the district of 220 students employs two retired officers who rotate to provide security and a daily on-campus presence.
Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said last month that he agreed that the time was ripe to review district programs and resources aimed at supporting students. He said the conversation should include a review of the SRO program as well as mental health services, social-emotional supports and trauma-informed care.
In Friday’s release, both VenHuizen and Lawrence said they valued the SRO program.
“The SRO program has been a great benefit to the schools and fostered positive relationships with students, provided mentorship and a safer school environment,” Lawrence said.
VenHuizen agreed that the SRO positions serve an important purpose.
“The direct connection we maintain with students and faculty from the program has been beneficial for our community,” VenHuizen said. “Unfortunately, due to the increasing manpower shortage, we have come to the difficult decision of not staffing the two positions for the upcoming school year. We remain committed to the safety and security of our schools.”
Rock Island-Milan utilized one SRO at the high school and a second SRO traveled to the district’s 12 other school buildings.
The district shares in the cost of the SROs with the City of Rock Island. Rock Island-Milan paid $100,586 last school year. That total included about $70,000 for the district’s portion of the high school SRO position and another $30,000 for the second SRO.
According to the city website, the high school SRO assists school staff in enforcing policies, promotes communication between the school and legal authorities, consults on crime prevention, ensures a safe and secure school environment and protects school grounds and assists in the supervision of extra-curricular activities.
Duties for the second SRO position include teaching kindergarten through eighth-grade students a curriculum that includes stranger danger, bullying, the “911 system,” bicycle safety, drug awareness, forensic science, internet safety and just saying “No.”
