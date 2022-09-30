No strike: Davenport school bus drivers reach union agreement with provider

Local bus drivers will not go on strike the Teamsters Local 371 union and Durham School Services reached an agreement on a new contract Friday night.
The parties spent today negotiating the contract with a federal mediator. Teamsters 371 voted on the revised contract about 6 p.m.
"We've reached an agreement and the contract has been ratified," Edward Flavin, Durham's vice president of communications, said following the vote. "The end result was good, and we're very pleased."
It ended a tense standoff that threatened to leave hundreds of Davenport students without rides to school.
Though both parties have not confirmed details of the contract, it's said to include a $4 hourly pay raise for bus drivers.
The negotiations took place after union drivers voted to reject the Union and Company Negotiation Committee’s joint tentative labor contract agreement on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Union drivers threatened to strike as early as this weekend if a contract agreement wasn't reached.
Durham School Services Davenport is the bus provider for the Davenport Community School District. The district had sent out a message to staff and families on Thursday, advising parents to have a backup transportation plan in the event of a strike. District leadership plans to send an internal message to staff and families in the wake of the agreement.
