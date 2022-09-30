 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

No strike: Davenport school bus drivers reach union agreement with provider

  • 0
080120-Return-School-007

A Davenport Community School District bus, provided to the district by Durham School Services.

 Kevin E. Schmidt

Local bus drivers will not go on strike the Teamsters Local 371 union and Durham School Services reached an agreement on a new contract Friday night.

The parties spent today negotiating the contract with a federal mediator. Teamsters 371 voted on the revised contract about 6 p.m.

"We've reached an agreement and the contract has been ratified," Edward Flavin, Durham's vice president of communications, said following the vote. "The end result was good, and we're very pleased." 

It ended a tense standoff that threatened to leave hundreds of Davenport students without rides to school.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Though both parties have not confirmed details of the contract, it's said to include a $4 hourly pay raise for bus drivers. 

The negotiations took place after union drivers voted to reject the Union and Company Negotiation Committee’s joint tentative labor contract agreement on Saturday, Sept. 24. 

People are also reading…

Union drivers threatened to strike as early as this weekend if a contract agreement wasn't reached. 

Davenport school bus drivers threaten to strike

Union drivers voted to reject the Union and Company Negotiation Committee’s joint tentative labor contract agreement last Saturday.

Durham School Services Davenport is the bus provider for the Davenport Community School District. The district had sent out a message to staff and families on Thursday, advising parents to have a backup transportation plan in the event of a strike. District leadership plans to send an internal message to staff and families in the wake of the agreement. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auditor Rob Sand to visit Davenport Community School District

Auditor Rob Sand to visit Davenport Community School District

State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport. The district won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District." 

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports Illustrated investigates the Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News