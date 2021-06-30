 Skip to main content
Nomination packets available for Bettendorf school board for November election
People interested in running for the Bettendorf Community School District board in the November election can now pick up their nomination papers.

Three seats will be open in the Nov. 2 election, according to a district news release. The papers are available at the district website, or can be picked up at the district’s administration center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf.

Those interested in running need to collect the signatures of at least 50 people who live in the district who are qualified to vote.

Nominations can be filed between Aug. 23 and Sept. 16 at the district administration center, according to the district website, where more details are also available.

Further details can also be found on the Iowa Association of School Boards’s website at www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.

Bettendorf Community School District logo
