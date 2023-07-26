Pacey Kane never expected to end his 8th grade year at North Scott on such a high note.

He recently won the 2023 Iowa Composers Forum Student Composition Contest in the middle school division for his composed piece, “The Forest of Sihir.”

What Pacey didn’t see coming was that performers from the entire seventh to 12th grades learned his piece for the North Scott Band Showcase Concert.

“When I first started making it, I wasn't expecting the whole band to play it,” he said. “I didn't think anyone except for me was gonna hear it.”

Pacey has played trombone in the middle school's concert band for two years, along with the school’s jazz band and choir.

His composition began as a creative project in his free time that just started out as some rhythms he liked in his head.

“I just started with like a small little thing, and it just kept growing and growing into an actual full piece,” Pacey said.

Despite his musical experience, Pacey never had composed such a big piece.

But he used past songs his ensemble had played as references for constructing melodies and figuring out other instruments' ranges that led to his piece growing to a 21-instrument composition.

Any other guidance was provided by his 7th grade band director, Nicholas Propse, who convinced him to join the contest in the first place.

“I mainly composed it, but Mr. Propse helped (with) just like the little nitty-gritty stuff,” he said.

After his piece was completed, he decided on the name.

“Sihir means magic. I can't remember which language; I just chose a random one in Google translate,” he said. “But when I listened to it after I was completely done, it felt like a magical or mystical thing.”

Though the contest application and judging wouldn’t occur for a whole month, Pacey said his band directors decided his piece would be perfect just in time for the end of the year musical showcase on May 7 and his final performance in the junior high concert band.

His piece was performed by the entire combined junior and senior high band and conducted by his director, Ashley Knobloch.

“It’s dedicated to my 8th grade teacher, Ms. Knobloch," he said. "She helped along the way and was my inspiration."

The award came with $100 and a one-year membership to the Iowa Composers Forum who hosted the contest.

The organization's purpose is to promote the creation and performance of new concert music of all styles by composers of all ages, according to their website.

Judges this year were Dr. Jerry M. Owen, Ph.D.; Alma A. Turechek, Emeritus Professor of Music, Coe College; and Isaac Raymond Smith, freelance composer, MM in Composition from University of Louisville and ICF Board member.

In addition to his prizes, “The Forest of Sihir” and the other winning compositions will be performed at the ICF Festival of New Music.

Pacey plans to continue composing in high school, while he also plans to play in the marching and jazz band.

“It’s gonna take time, like always, but I plan to make more music,” he said.