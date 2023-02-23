North Scott agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Emily Kruse is one of seven in Iowa to receive the Golden Owl Award from the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa FFA Foundation and Nationwide.

Kruse was one of 166 Iowa agriculture teachers nominated. The seven finalists, including Kruse, will compete for the grand prize award — to be announced at the Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference in April. The school district presented the award to Kruse at a surprise ceremony Thursday morning at North Scott High School.

The grand prize winner, named the Agricultural Educator of the Year, will receive the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and $3,000 to support continued education efforts.

Kruse joined North Scott in January of 2022. She teaches high school introductory agriculture courses, sustainable agriculture and plant science. She also leads the school's Greenhand Committee and directs the FFA chapter’s farm committee, which manages more than 60 acres of crops in Scott County.

“Even though Emily has only taught for one year, it is a testament to her abilities as teacher and leader that she was selected as the recipient so early in her career,” said co-teacher and FFA advisor Jacob Hunter, who earned the honor in 2018.

In her first year, Kruse has helped facilitate the growth of North Scott's agriculture program, leading to the district hiring another full-time, junior high school agriculture teacher.

North Scott schools have more than 200 students enrolled in high school agriculture classes and 180 at the junior high. Kruse has led several FFA teams to top honors at the state and national level, including multiple 2022 American Star Finalists, while also directing service projects across the district.

