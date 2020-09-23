North Scott high school students expected to return to class Monday

Students will be returning to in-person learning at North Scott High School on Monday after COVID-19 had them learning online for a week.
The North Scott Community School District closed the school last week and suspended all activities after a total of 11 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision to allow students to return to the building was based on the expected number of absences and coronavirus-related quarantines among students on Monday, he said. The expected number was 60 or 70.
“Our numbers look like they are going to fall,” North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said early Wednesday afternoon.
That is a number similar to what the district was dealing with on average earlier in September, he said. Had high school resumed in-person classes this week, the expected number would have been around 200 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, North Scott had 23 positive cases among its entire student body and 272 quarantined students, according to a news release issued in the evening. Of those, 17 of the positive tests and 193 of the students quarantined were from the high school.
North Scott also had a total of 11 employees quarantined, the release stated.
Stutting said earlier in the day that there were positive cases among employees, but the number was below the threshold of what was legal for the district to release, which is a count of less than six.
Both in-school and out-of-school exposure were believed to have caused the quarantines, the release stated.
The high school’s rooms have also been reorganized to allow for more distance between people, which is expected to increase safety and decrease the number of people who have to be quarantined if a positive case is identified, he said.
While the school was closed, the students attended classes online, Stutting said.
Districts have the option to seek a waiver from the state that would allow them to go fully virtual, but state guidelines limit those requests. The guidelines tie instruction models to the 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases.
The district applied for the waiver, but was informed by the state that, based on the number of cases in the area, the request was unlikely to be granted.
North Scott was able to conduct fully virtual classes for its high school students for a week because it initially chose the fully in-person model, Stutting said. It meant that for that two-week period, it did not fall below the state requirement that instruction be at least 50% in person.
