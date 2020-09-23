North Scott high school students expected to return to class Monday

North Scott also had a total of 11 employees quarantined, the release stated.

Stutting said earlier in the day that there were positive cases among employees, but the number was below the threshold of what was legal for the district to release, which is a count of less than six.

Both in-school and out-of-school exposure were believed to have caused the quarantines, the release stated.

The high school’s rooms have also been reorganized to allow for more distance between people, which is expected to increase safety and decrease the number of people who have to be quarantined if a positive case is identified, he said.

While the school was closed, the students attended classes online, Stutting said.

Districts have the option to seek a waiver from the state that would allow them to go fully virtual, but state guidelines limit those requests. The guidelines tie instruction models to the 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases.

The district applied for the waiver, but was informed by the state that, based on the number of cases in the area, the request was unlikely to be granted.

North Scott was able to conduct fully virtual classes for its high school students for a week because it initially chose the fully in-person model, Stutting said. It meant that for that two-week period, it did not fall below the state requirement that instruction be at least 50% in person.

