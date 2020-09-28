North Scott high school students return to classroom after a week of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines

The students of North Scott High School have returned to its halls after a week learning at home because of COVID-19.
North Scott Community School District chose to have students attend school fully in person for the fall. That was one of two choices available to Iowa’s school districts this school year with the pandemic ongoing. The other option was a mix of online and traditional instruction with at least 50 percent of it being in person. Parents had the option to have their students attend fully virtually, but districts could only opt for that under specific circumstances with state approval.
North Scott sent the high school students home to learn fully virtually last week because of an increase in cases and resulting quarantines. The district was able to do so because it had selected the fully in-person model. It meant North Scott would not fall below the state’s 50% minimum on in-person instruction.
“Good,” North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said of how things were going as of early Monday afternoon. No positive cases had been reported, though about 75 students were still at home because of quarantine.
Stutting said last week that, had the students been there at that time, the number at home would have been about 200.
The district began planning to send the students back after determining that number would likely drop to between 60 and 70 students out for quarantine. That range was similar to what the district dealt with earlier in September.
He did not have the day’s attendance numbers, but said the high school has about 1,000 students enrolled, with 200 learning fully online by parental choice. Students would not be able to change models until later in the school year.
Students were observed on Monday morning walking to the high school without wearing face coverings.
Stutting said if they were not wearing them outside, they were once they were in the building. Only a handful of students had requested a waiver for wearing face coverings.
He said the administration has been happy with the level of compliance with wearing face coverings in all of the district’s buildings.
