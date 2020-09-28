North Scott high school students return to classroom after a week of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines

Stutting said last week that, had the students been there at that time, the number at home would have been about 200.

The district began planning to send the students back after determining that number would likely drop to between 60 and 70 students out for quarantine. That range was similar to what the district dealt with earlier in September.

He did not have the day’s attendance numbers, but said the high school has about 1,000 students enrolled, with 200 learning fully online by parental choice. Students would not be able to change models until later in the school year.

Students were observed on Monday morning walking to the high school without wearing face coverings.

Stutting said if they were not wearing them outside, they were once they were in the building. Only a handful of students had requested a waiver for wearing face coverings.

He said the administration has been happy with the level of compliance with wearing face coverings in all of the district’s buildings.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.