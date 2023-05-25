Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Scott received a total of $600,000 in grants this week for the upcoming eastern Iowa Regional Innovation Center.

The Scott County Regional Authority, SCRA, gifted $500,000, while the school district accepted $100,000 from the Regional Development Authority, RDA. The two organizations are responsible for disbursing a portion of gaming proceeds from Scott County's two casinos to nonprofit groups in the area.

The 84,000 square foot Innovation Center will be built through a partnership between the school district and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC). Facility costs are projected to total $18.7 million with the school district investing more than $12 million.

“We’re thankful for the support of SCRA & RDA for investing in a facility like this to educate and train students in all the local school districts and EICC," North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said in a district announcement. "Also, this facility will help produce highly trained future employees directly benefiting businesses in the Quad Cities."

The Innovation Center will expand career & technical education (CTE) programs for students, aiming to help grow the region’s workforce. Earlier this year, the district received $1 million from the State of Iowa's Career Academy Incentive Fund to further grow its programming.

Through the district's partnership with EICC, this programming will be available to all students in the region, not just those at North Scott.

Programing will include:

Plumbing and Carpentry

Entrepreneurship and Marketing

Health sciences

Diesel Mechanics

Ag Engineering Technology

Veterinary Technician Assistant

Food Science and Nutrition, among others

Students will receive real-world, hands-on training and explore opportunities for internships, apprenticeships and employment within local industries. Partnering school districts at this time include Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Davenport, Durant and Pleasant Valley.

“The ag industry is a growing field, both in production agriculture and agribusiness. The classes and skill sets that this facility would enhance for our students will be priceless," said Scott Madden, owner of the local Madden Ag Services. "Today, more than ever, we need to have avenues to offer students practical knowledge and leadership skills to reach as many students as possible to build on what North Scott Schools already offers our students."

The Innovation Center is slated to open in the fall of 2024.

Photos: North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational track meet