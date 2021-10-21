North Scott school board candidate says he lost job after controversial remarks

After the experience, Hansel said he's realized how little diversity is reflected at North Scott school board meetings.

“I don’t see a lot of minorities presenting,” Hansel said.

Should he win, Hansel says his first step would be to invite minorities to board meetings to hear their concerns.

He also said he has been reaching out to people of color about the speech.

“I explain to them that I was on Twitter if they hadn’t already known and most folks do and I just want to just say ‘Hey, how did that make you feel?’ because I’m sorry that I stirred the pot and I got any type of feelings or emotions stirred up,” Hansel said.

What he’s learned from those conversations is that he has a blind spot when it comes to race, diversity, and neighborliness — something he thinks everyone has.

“I think I’m doing a good job with friends and acquaintances, but, you know what, sometimes if I speak with a microaggression and I don’t even know I did it, I could be making someone feel uncomfortable and not even know it,” he said.

That’s what he’s learning — that you can’t assume that your words are always accurate and useful.