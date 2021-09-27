 Skip to main content
North Scott schools to keep masks optional
COVID-19: MASKS IN SCHOOLS

North Scott schools to keep masks optional

Face coverings will remain largely optional in the North Scott Community School District.

In a statement issued to the district community Friday, Superintendent Joe Stutting said the district’s coronavirus numbers are lower now than this time last year; that Illinois Quad-Cities schools, which have mandates, are seeing about the same number of cases; and that he has not seen widespread masking in the larger community.

“I have not made this decision in isolation,” Stutting said. “I have consulted with our school board, administration, neighboring districts, the Department of Education, and the Scott County Health Department. I have also received and read numerous emails from community members.”

A temporary, limited mandate was possible depending on COVID-19’s future impact, Stutting said.

“If we have a cluster breakout in a classroom or building we would consider putting a temporary mask mandate in place for that specific area along with other possible options for those students and families,” Stutting wrote. “We are currently working on the details of what this would look like.”

Among the reasons for not returning to a blanket mandate, Stutting also listed:

  • There is also still a waiver for face covering use in place from the 2020-2021 school year. Should a mandate be enacted, that process would lead to roughly the same level of masking North Scott has now.
  • Families knew use of face coverings would be optional when they registered for the school year.
  • There is an online option available.
  • He does not want to go back and forth on the district’s policy as the federal court case develops.

“I understand this decision will be supported by some and be a disappointment to others,” he wrote.

Families who wish to switch to fully virtual instruction would be allowed to do so, he said.

Iowa law enacted earlier this year barred districts from requiring face coverings, but that law has been challenged in federal court, leading to a temporary restraining order that prevents the state from enforcing it. A number of Iowa districts, including Davenport’s, have since reinstated masking mandates.

The Bettendorf Community School District has also left masking optional.

