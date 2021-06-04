North Scott schools took new books about diversity off the shelves. Superintendent says review process wasn't followed

The books are in age-appropriate packages, he said.

There were numerous titles in the selections, including “Bedtime Bonnet,” “One Shadow On The Wall,” “The ABCs Of Black History” and “Brown Girl Dreaming.”

Links to the complete lists are available with the online version of this article.

Stutting said when the books were purchased, he was told they were all character-focused works selected to provide diversity in the reading selections available to students.

“You’re trying to diversify your collection so that it isn’t just books with white characters and about white subjects, but it would be a variety of different ethnic groups,” Stutting said.

Later he discovered a social media post about one of the titles: “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons On How To Wake Up, Take Action, And Do The Work,” Stutting said. That prompted him to take a closer look, and he saw that the character-focused description did not fit all the books so he pulled all the books for review.

“I pulled the books because what I was told all the books were isn’t what all those books are and I had no idea,” he said.