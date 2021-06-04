North Scott schools took new books about diversity off the shelves. Superintendent says review process wasn't followed

Books meant to give North Scott Community School District elementary students of diverse backgrounds characters to identify with are off shelves for now after administrators realized a book approval policy was not followed.
The approval process is part of policy but has not been followed for some time, Joe Stutting, North Scott’s superintendent, said. The procedure will be carried out with the new books and with others in the future.
“That's really where we're at,” Stutting said. “Now I know people will interpret that as a challenge, that these books are being challenged or ‘you’re censoring these books.’ Right now the only thing we’re doing is starting to follow policy from this point forward.”
The books will be reviewed by school district staff, then a list of what is approved will be presented to the district’s school board, Stutting said. There is an option to challenge a decision on a book, and such cases will lead to a further review by a committee consisting of district staff, parents and students.
The books were purchased as part of a Scott County Regional Authority grant written by a teacher and are intended for the district’s pre-kindergarten to sixth grade students, Stutting said.
The books are in age-appropriate packages, he said.
There were numerous titles in the selections, including “Bedtime Bonnet,” “One Shadow On The Wall,” “The ABCs Of Black History” and “Brown Girl Dreaming.”
Links to the complete lists are available with the online version of this article.
Stutting said when the books were purchased, he was told they were all character-focused works selected to provide diversity in the reading selections available to students.
“You’re trying to diversify your collection so that it isn’t just books with white characters and about white subjects, but it would be a variety of different ethnic groups,” Stutting said.
Later he discovered a social media post about one of the titles: “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons On How To Wake Up, Take Action, And Do The Work,” Stutting said. That prompted him to take a closer look, and he saw that the character-focused description did not fit all the books so he pulled all the books for review.
“I pulled the books because what I was told all the books were isn’t what all those books are and I had no idea,” he said.
That further inspection also led to the realization that the policy had not been followed, he said.
The initial review in the approval process is carried out by the building principals and the curriculum director, Stutting said. Those administrators will report to him what books they want to make available to the students.
“At that point, I will present that list to the board,” he said.
If an administrator chooses not to include a book, it could receive additional review through the challenge process included in the policy, Stutting said.
The challenge process is in place in case a parent questions a selection, he said. Every school district has such a process.
“It’s been around for decades,” he said.
Building administrators are expected to review the books purchased through the grant in coming days, with the board seeing the list at the June or July meeting, he said.
No official challenges have been raised against any of the books, he said. That could change once the lists of approved grant books are presented.